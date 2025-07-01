Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: godzilla, Tamashii Nations

The Horror of Shin Godzilla Returns with New S.H.MonsterArts Release

The legacy of Godzilla continues to cone to life with Tamashii Nations as they debut new S.H.MonsterArts figures

Article Summary Shin Godzilla's terrifying 2016 design returns as a new S.H.MonsterArts Movie Graphic Plus collectible figure.

This version features a glowing purple hyper beam effect, inspired by the iconic movie scene in Tokyo.

Includes an articulated jaw and tail, plus a special poster accessory for ultimate display options.

Pre-orders for the figure are coming soon, with an official release scheduled for February 2026.

Shin Godzilla, directed by Hideaki Anno, was released in 2016 and is a bold and creepy reinvention of the Godzilla mythos. Unlike previous incarnations, this version frames the once King of the Monsters as an ever-evolving and unpredictable organism. Starting as a wicked and grotesque amphibious creature, the monster keeps evolving before mutating into its more familiar, terrifying form. Tamashii Nations now brings the horror of Shin Godzilla to life once more with their latest S.H. MonsterArts Movie Graphic Plus figure.

Return to the end of the Heisei era with a brand new figure of Tamashii's S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla (2016) 4th Form Night Battle Ver. release from 2023. This version will keep its wicked articulated jaw as well as an articulated tail, but now featuring a brand new deco. This one is inspired by the infamous moment that Japan witnessed the fury of this Godzilla hyper beam attack, showing that glowing purple effect throughout its body. Tamashii Nations has also included a companion poster accessory to display with this mutated kaiju in all his glory. Pre-orders are not live yet, but should arrive soon for the Shin Godzilla S.H.MonsterArts with a February 2026 release.

"S.H.MonsterArts This time, we will focus on the King of Monsters, Godzilla, and develop a new series based on the common concept of "unified package design," "paper craft with poster art design included," and "reinterpreted color specifications based on images from the movie. The new series will be developed based on the common concept of "unified package design," "paper craft with poster art design included," and "coloring specifications reinterpreting images from the movie."

"The second figure in the series is the fourth form of Godzilla (2016), which appeared in Shin Godzilla, the last live-action special effects Godzilla movie in Japan in the Heisei era. The character has been commercialized several times in S.H.MonsterArts, but this time it is based on item" S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla (2016) 4th Form Night Battle Ver." from 2023, and the opening and closing of the mouth and the movable range of the tail are also kept as they are."

