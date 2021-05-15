The Orville Season 3 Producer, Coleman Check In; MacFarlane Shout Out

So the last time we checked in to see how things were going on the production side with the third season of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville, series star Jessica Szohr was teasing that Talla "has a lot to say in season 3"- and then we realized that two months had gone by. So now we're checking back in, and we think we've found a new "production update" friend in editor and co-producer Tom Costantino, who offers some interesting and intimate behind-the-scenes looks via his Instagram account. Here's a look at two updates from Costantino (one recent and a previous one worth checking out, followed by a tweet from MacFarlane where the series creator offers a shout-out to an important member of the team.

First up, we have Costantino and actor Chad Coleman checking in from the "planetary union covid testing facility":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Costantino (@tomtheorville)

Next up, the show's main Instagram account shared an image last month from Costantino offering an excellent in-the-moment look at the production:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Orville (@theorville)

Finally, MacFarlane takes a moment to make sure everyone acknowledges the hard work and dedication the camera operators put into the series- giving Steadicam operator Bill Brummond special mention for the "eye-popping" work viewers will see during the upcoming season:

Outstanding camera operators are not acknowledged frequently or loudly enough. So here's a shout-out to to Bill Brummond, whose ingenious and eye-popping steadicam work you will see all over season 3 of #TheOrville! — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 6, 2021

In December 2020, viewers learned that filming had resumed on the series, with the news made official via Twitter and Instagram with the image of a clapperboard (which also happens to list MacFarlane as directing). Here's a look at the Instagram post that brought a cautious smile to The Orville fans' faces:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Orville (@theorville)

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September with Szohr, MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."