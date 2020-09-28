The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Updates Season 3; Why He Enjoys Series

Seth MacFarlane has been pretty busy over on the production side of his still-relatively-new overall deal with NBCUniversal. First came the news that he was working with Seth Fisher (The Alienist) to adapt author Herman Wouk's The Winds of War and War and Remembrance as miniseries. Following that came the news that MacFarlane would be teaming with Eisa Davis (She's Gotta Have It) for a project based on the life of Carlotta Walls, the youngest member of the "Little Rock Nine." Then came the news that he would be producing a series adaptation of Skywatch, a short film written and directed by ex-Pixar artist Colin Levy (Inside Out, Finding Dory). But wait! There's more! MacFarlane is also teaming up with Stephen Curry (NBA star, Holey Moley! EP) and original series executive producer Norman Lear for an animated version of groundbreaking 70's sitcom Good Times for Netflix. So as you catch your breath and update your MacFarlane scorecard, we have to ask the 800 lb. question in the corner of the room. Where's the love for the third season of The Orville on Hulu?

THE ORVILLE: L-R: Peter Macon, Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, J Lee, Jessica Szohr, Scott Grimes, guest star Kai Wener, guest star Brian Tanner and Penny Johnson Jerald in the ÒRoad Not TakenÓ season finale episode of THE ORVILLE airing Thursday, April 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Kevin Estrada/FOX
THE ORVILLE ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Kevin Estrada/FOX

On Monday, viewers got an answer- kinda. With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of others productions, things have been pretty quiet. But during an Instagram chat with series co-star Jessica Szohr, MacFarlane had an update- though one that sounded very guarded. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained. MacFarlane also revealed the biggest reason why he enjoys working on the series: the large, diverse ensemble cast. "It's one of the things I love most about the show. I'm a big fan of ensemble pieces, particularly with television," he revealed. "What I love about the show, about the characters, is that I could pick one of the characters and write a story about them that week. It's wide open and I think it allows for a lot of longevity."

 

