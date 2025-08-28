Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: the office, The Paper

The Paper Star on Steve Carell & John Krasinski's Surprise Set Visit

The Paper star Sabrina Impacciatore discusses getting The Office star Steve Carell's blessing, and Carell and John Krasinski's set visit.

As far as passing the torch moments go, there couldn't have been a better moment than when The Office stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski stopped by to give the cast of the spinoff The Paper their best on their new journey. One of the stars, Sabrina Impacciatore, who plays managing editor Esmerelda Green on the new series, shared what the experience was like, which I can assume was similar to when Jessica Walter's Lucile Bluth gets stealthily greeted by Martin Mull's Gene Parmesan on Arrested Development, speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the experience. In the Greg Daniels and Michael Koman-created series, Esmerlda is a bit self-absorbed and resents the incoming editor-in-chief, Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson),

The Paper Star Sabrina Impacciatore Reflects on Day One Set Visit from 'The Office' Stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski

"No makeup yet. We are very anxious. Like, oh my God, we're so scared. And then we hear, knock, knock," The White Lotus star told EW. "Someone enters the trailer, and it's Steve Carell and John Krasinski! We're fainting. Like, what? Can you imagine? Isn't it crazy? The first day of shooting!" It's not like either actor went out of their way as some special favor to Daniels, who co-created both the NBC and Peacock shows. They were filming a commercial for an Italian coffee. "I thought, this is a blessing. Italian coffee, which is the coffee that I've been drinking all my life," adds Impacciatore.

Before filming began on The Paper, Impacciatore binged on The Office, though she had met the Mountainhead star, who played Dunder Mifflin manager Michael Scott on the NBC incarnation of the UK hit, before. "Steve Carell became someone that I loved," she said, reflecting on the time she booked an impromptu flight from Rome to New York, met the IF star, and learned about his Broadway production of Uncle Vanya.

When Daniels revealed that Carell was in town, "I said, 'Greg, if you are still in contact with Steve, can you please tell him that I think he's one of the most incredible artists on this planet?'" Impacciatore recalled long before the duo's visit on day one. "I bought a fucking flight. I went to see the show. I went to the green room. I waited for him. He came out. I was shaking. I said, 'I'm Sabrina! Can you bless me?' I needed his blessing [for 'The Paper']! He was the sweetest. He was so warm. He was encouraging me so much. He said, 'These people are brilliant. You are going to have the best experience of your life. You're going to be great.' He was giving me confidence. I will never forget that. Never. It was so right to do that." For more, you can check out the entire interview. The Paper, which also stars Chelsei Frei, Ramona Young, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez (reprising his The Office role as Oscar Martinez, premieres on September 4th on Peacock.

