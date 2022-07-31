The Penguin: Farrell on The Batman Spinoff, Matt Reeves Involvement

Four months ago, HBO Max confirmed that it had given a straight-to-series order for a spinoff limited series from director Matt Reeves' The Batman titled The Penguin, with Colin Farrell reprising his role as underworld crime lord Oswald Cobblepot. Now, we have a brief update from Farrell on the project from the red carpet premiere of Thirteen Lives (courtesy of ET). When asked if he would be interested in being a part of The Batman sequel (he would), Farrell also offered some insight into how involved Reeves will be behind the camera. "Matt's up to his bollocks, you know, hovering over the keyboard and just planning the story because he's just so meticulous. He's so obsessive about what he does, but he's all over [HBO Max's] 'The Penguin' [series] as well. I mean, he's not gonna direct it, but he's all over the structure of the scripts and who's gonna direct them. And so, it's exciting," Farrell explained. But when it comes to when the series will start filming, viewers will have to be patient because Farrell still has Apple TV+'s Sugar to wrap first (though he's hoping to start filming the series are the start of the next year.

Reeves and Farrell are set to executive produce alongside Dylan Clark and Lauren LeFranc (who writes and serves as showrunner). Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan also serve as executive producers, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

"The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot," said Farrell in a statement when the series order was first announced back in March. "I couldn't be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem." Reeves added, "Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz's story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham." LeFranc also added, "I have long been a fan of the world of 'The Batman,' and Matt's film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen."