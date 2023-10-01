Posted in: TV | Tagged: katy perry, peppa pig, preview, wedding special

The Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special Welcomes Katy Perry as Ms. Leopard

Set for a Spring 2024 premiere, The Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special is welcoming Katy Perry to the cast as the new character Ms. Leopard.

Peppa Pig, the smash hit British animated children's show, is gearing up for their 20-year anniversary next year. Now owned by Hasbro, they're planning on rolling out new live events, attractions, branding, and marketing in addition to one fabulous new guest star – pop icon Katy Perry. While it would be fantastic if Katy Perry were lending her voice to some kind of flamboyant cat or personified cupcake, she is said to be voicing dressmaker Ms. Leopard in one episode of the 3-part Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special set to air in the spring. The wedding special follows the characters as Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow make preparations for their big day.

"We're incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in Peppa Pig. As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard," said Hasbro Entertainment president Olivier Dumont in a statement.

The Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special was completed before the SAG-AFTRA strike and does not breach strike restrictions, according to the tweet. In 2022, it was announced Perry would voice the titular character in the animated musical feature Melody, posting a picture with the caption "Hi, I'm Melody" to her Instagram. There have been no updates on the movie since.

The show revolves around Peppa Pig and the rest of the Pig family – Mummy, Daddy, and little brother George – and shows how precocious 4-year-old Peppa interacts with her family and community around her. It is intended for an early childhood pre-school demographic but has captured the hearts of audiences of all ages across the globe, including being featured as a balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

We're SO excited to announce that @katyperry is the voice of the new character, Ms. Leopard in a Peppa Pig special, next year! 🎆 🎉 All casting and filming for Ms. Leopard were contracted and completed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and are compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules pic.twitter.com/xV8VzwMCxV — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) September 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Peppa Pig airs on Channel 5 in the UK and Nick Jr. in the U.S., in addition to having a dedicated YouTube channel.

