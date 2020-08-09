The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Keke Palmer Joins Disney+ Series

During the NAACP's Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival virtual reunion panel for the popular animated series The Proud Family, moderator Keke Palmer made some news of her own. The Hustlers and Scream Queens actress will be joining the voice cast for the series' return, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Palmer will be voicing the character of Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a 14-year-old activist who relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum.

For original series creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, the series' return affords them the opportunity to tell "tons" of new and relevant tales: "In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us." While the green light was welcome news to fans of the original series, it wasn't a huge surprise: cast member Jo Marie Payton revealed during an interview on ABC's GMA3 that new episodes were on the way. Calvin Brown serves as story editor and co-executive producer.

Picking up where the ground-breaking 2001-2005 series left off and continuing to feature messages of inclusion and cultural diversity, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of central character Penny Proud and her family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe and grandmother Suga Mama. Also returning are Penny's loyal crew — Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer — along with Uncle Bobby. Returning to reprise their voice roles are Kyla Pratt as Penny, Tommy Davidson as Oscar, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez – with Cedric the Entertainer returning as Uncle Bobby.

Disney+ is the home for all episodes of the original series, acclaimed for focusing on the daily lives and adventures of a family of color during a time when representation of that nature was still painfully lacking. "The show's humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever. Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we're excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+," explained Agnes Chu, SVP Content, Disney+.