Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4: Our S04E07 "For Jealousy…" Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, S04E07: "For Jealousy Is The Rage of a Man."

Just a quick note before we take a look at tonight's chapter of HBO and series creator/EP Danny McBride's The Righteous Gemstones. Between the season opener and last week's episode, the series has done an excellent job of offering standalone backstory episodes that have meaning and have a direct impact on the present – not an easy feat to accomplish during a final season run when viewers are wanting to see as much of their favorites as possible before the series finale. That brings us to S04E07: "For Jealousy Is The Rage of a Man," with Stephen Dorff's Vance setting his sights on Kelvin (Adam DeVine). Here's a look at the official trailer and image gallery that was released, followed by a look at "A Day In The Life of BJ Barnes":

The Righteous Gemstones S04E07: "For Jealousy Is The Rage of a Man" Preview

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 7: "For Jealousy Is The Rage of a Man" – Written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride, here's a preview of tonight's episode and the official image gallery:

The fourth and final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride, directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson, executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James, produced by David Brightbill, and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!