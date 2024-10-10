Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Righteous Gemstones, walton goggins

The Righteous Gemstones Star Walton Goggins Wraps Season 4 Filming

The Righteous Gemstones' Walton Goggins (Fallout, Justified) posted a message and photo gallery to confirm he had wrapped filming Season 4.

Between Prime Video's Fallout, HBO's The White Lotus, and the eternal hope that he will reunite with Timothy Olyphant for something Justified-related in the near future, Walton Goggins continues to keep himself in the spotlight across the pop culture landscape. But if we're talking about the magic that Goggins brings to a role, then we have to make sure that HBO and series creator/EP Danny McBride's McBride (Jesse Gemstone), Adam Devine (Kelvin Gemstone), John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), and Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone)-starring The Righteous Gemstones is also on that list. That's important to keep in mind because Goggins (aka Baby Billy Freeman) took to social media earlier today to share an image gallery from his time filming the hit series to announce that he had wrapped filming on the fourth season.

"Jokers Wild. This fella… Well… I love him. And the ones after that, in front of and behind the camera, I love them too. Pros… friends… long time friends. Just wrapped season 4 of the TRG. DMB is a 👑 The Rough House boys are 👑's. I did most of em in B/W out of respect for our costume designer and HBO. Can't wait for you to see what's in the can,"

The Righteous Gemstones: Looking Back at Season 3

The third season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones also stars Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontious Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Steve Zahn as Peter Montgomery, Stephen Dorff as Vance Simkins, Shea Whigham as Dusty Daniels, Kristen Johnston as May-May, Lukas Haas as Chuck, Robert Oberst as Karl, Stephen Schneider as Stephen, Iliza Shlesinger as Shay Marigold, Sturgill Simpson as Marshall, and Casey Wilson as Kristy. Now, here's a look back at the trailer and overview for the third season:

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by Danny McBride; directed and executive produced by Danny McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill; consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

