Fortnite Allows Players To Craft Their Own Walking Dead Universe

Would you like to make your own Fortnite island to look like the horrors of The Walking Dead? Well now you can in Fortnite Creative

A short time ago, Epic Games added new content to Fortnite Creative, giving players the assets and tools they need to make their own The Walking Dead universe. The team have collaborated with Skybound Entertainment to bring the sights, sounds, and zombies from the iconic comic book series and give them to players to create unique experiences that all have a bit of that TWD flavor. We have more details from the initial announcement here, and you can read more about it on their blog.

Fortnite Creative x The Walking Dead Universe

Creators can start a new project using one of the new The Walking Dead Universe templates to access unique Walking Dead-themed weapons, Prefabs, Galleries, and Walker NPCs. On May 16, developers will be able to publish their The Walking Dead Universe islands via the Creator Portal… and players will be able to experience these creations in Fortnite! Here's a breakdown of some of the tools available for creators today:

Walker NPC – Slow, unintelligent, horde enemies, Walkers are motivated by their primal drive to consume humans.

Weapons and Items – Mow 'em down with the Shiva Shotgun Ranged Weapon, an exotic, modded pump shotgun (which also triggers a Shiva tiger roar); use the Lucille Melee Weapon, the iconic heavy-hitting baseball bat wrapped in wire wielded by the infamous Negan (and perfect for bashing in Walkers and Survivors alike).

Effects – Create with the new heavy linework post-processing effect, a shader that influences the overall look and feel of an island to bring the tone and visual style of The Walking Dead comics.

… And so much more! These spine-tingling assets can be used to build role-playing survival RPGs, prison escape roguelikes, and chaotic free–for-all shoot 'em ups — to name a few — providing creative opportunities that range from hair-raising horror to fast and furious action. Stay tuned on May 16 for community-created The Walking Dead Universe experiences coming to Fortnite!

Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead, says, "This collaboration with Fortnite is an incredible opportunity to expand The Walking Dead in ways we've never imagined. Whether it's Lucille smashing through hordes or the eerie presence of Walkers, I can't wait to see where the Fortnite community's creativity takes us."

"With The Walking Dead Universe now a part of UEFN and Fortnite Creative, our creators have an incredible toolbox to draw from," says Saxs Persson, Executive Vice President at Epic Games. "The combination of these iconic assets with our powerful toolset will unlock action-packed storytelling and gameplay."

