Lineage II Will Receive The New Project Wolf Update Next Week

Lineage II brings the power of the werewolf to the game in the Project Wolf update, which brings new modes, powers, and more

Article Summary The werewolf-themed Project Wolf update hits Lineage II next week, bringing exciting new content.

Players can pre-register for exclusive cosmetics, consumables, and a free content package.

Introducing Varkas, a new werewolf class with upgradable powers for epic PvP and PvE battles.

New raids, boss battles, and hunting zones await players in the Project Wolf update.

Indie game publisher NC Soft confirmed an update is coming to Lineage II this month, as the new Project Wolf will be released next week. If the name of it didn't already tip you off, this is a werewolf-influuenced update in which you'll see the moon-obsessed creature make an appearance, along with some new additions to the game like new modes, new powers, a server launch, and more. The team is also tempting players to pre-register with benefits like exclusive cosmetics and consumables, offering up a free package of content when the server launches. This package will contain spellbooks, hero-grade dolls, accessories, and a Wolf Necklace. If you choose to do this, you'll only have until April 14 to claim it. We have more details and the trailer here for you to check out, as the content launches on April 15.

Lineage II – Project Wolf

The lycanthropic-themed update introduces players to the new class, Varkas, who transforms into a stylish, raging werewolf equipped with upgradable powers and tools perfectly suited for massive PvP confrontations and challenging PvE boss fights. Lineage II fans will also experience exclusive new epic raids, boss battles, and hunting zones, and reward-Rich PvE battles. The new Project Wolf server enables players to become a powerful, rage-filled supernatural werewolf. The new class features:

Transformation : Players start as the human class "Varkas" and build their skills to transform into a powerful werewolf, capable of wielding "Wolf Powers", equipping claw weapons, donning light armor sets, and building enhanced defenses with a sigil.

Players start as the human class "Varkas" and build their skills to transform into a powerful werewolf, capable of wielding "Wolf Powers", equipping claw weapons, donning light armor sets, and building enhanced defenses with a sigil. Werewolf Powers : Exclusive wolf skills enhance the character's power: The "Lunatic" skill increases physical attacks, physical skill power, physical skill critical damage, and attack speed. Enemies are also marked with a Claw Stigma, which makes them more vulnerable to attacks.

Exclusive wolf skills enhance the character's power: The "Lunatic" skill increases physical attacks, physical skill power, physical skill critical damage, and attack speed. Enemies are also marked with a Claw Stigma, which makes them more vulnerable to attacks. Night Hunter : The Varkas class receives the exclusive buff "Night Hunter", which automatically activates during nighttime, providing players with temporary buffs until the sun is out.

A slew of new PvE and PvP battles, boss fights, hunting zones, and activities include:

Fafurion's Underwater Canyon Battle: The Water Dragon Raid is an epic battle to earn high value loot requiring 50 players working together to defeat the raid's boss, Fafurion.

The Water Dragon Raid is an epic battle to earn high value loot requiring 50 players working together to defeat the raid's boss, Fafurion. Daily Sanctum of Spirits Boss Fights : Daily boss battles offered for five players cooperating in tandem to defeat one of the four different boss types.

Daily boss battles offered for five players cooperating in tandem to defeat one of the four different boss types. Crumahum Outpost Daily Hunting Zone : Teleport to this exclusive hunting zone daily, where groups of up to five players will earn a bonus XP rate when fighting in the hunting zone, earning rewards and XP from defeating monsters.

Teleport to this exclusive hunting zone daily, where groups of up to five players will earn a bonus XP rate when fighting in the hunting zone, earning rewards and XP from defeating monsters. Dark Legion Annihilation : Every Sunday PvE players must defeat a series of preliminary monsters to confront the final boss around the Giran Castle.

