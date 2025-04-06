Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, thundercats

Lion-O Comes to Eternia with New Masters of the Universe Figure

Pre-orders arrive for the newest collab as iconic 80s worlds collide with the Masters of the Universe and the ThunderCats

Lion-O arrives with swappable hair, Sword of Omens, and removable armor in this epic crossover.

Experience Eternian and ThunderCats styles merging in detailed 5.5-inch articulated figures.

Pre-order figures now for $24.99, with a July 2025 release and a crossover mini-comic included.

Mattel has been crafting up plenty of figures for the Masters of the Universe, especially with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. However, that's not the only crossover event that is happening with Eternia, as some heroes from Third Earth are here. That is right, two iconic toy universes from the 80s are clashing with the new Masters of the Universe and the ThunderCats. We got to see some teases for this wave last year, but now pre-orders are here. This new wave of figures is brand new for both franchises, however there was a He-Man/ThunderCats crossover comic from 2016–2017 that was released by DC Comics. This story featured Lion-O and the ThunderCats being drawn into the world of Eternia as Mumm-Ra seeks the power of Grayskull.

This interdimensional event forces Lion-O and He-Man to cross paths, eventually leading to a fight and then joining forces. One can assume this will be pretty close to this new toy line story, but still, it is nice to see these heroes coming together in their iconic toy world. Lion-O will feature a new Origins figure with swappable hair, the Sword of Omens, and removable armor. It will be interesting to see what He-Man will get in this wave, and only time will tell. Pre-orders are already live for $24.99, and the ThunderCats x Masters of the Universe collab arrives in July 2025.

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins Lion-O

"Lion-O, the Lord of the ThunderCats, battles back the Ancient Forces of Evil from Third Earth to Third Eternia. Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats, two iconic 80s action figure brands, come together to bring an exciting and nostalgic collaboration to life. Key ThunderCats characters are reinterpreted in Eternian style and Masters of the Universe characters are interpreted in ThunderCats' style."

"These MOTU Origins toys at 5.5-inch scale have 16 points of articulation and deluxe detail with armor, accessories and modular body parts. A crossover mini-comic is included for story context. These toys are a must-have for nostalgic ThunderCats and MOTU fans alike. Each figure is sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary.

Box Contents

Lion-O figure

2 Hair pieces

Alternate belt

Alternate boot parts

Claw shield

Sword of Omens

Removable armor

