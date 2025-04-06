Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, pokemon, Tapu Lele

Tapu Lele Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

With this Raid Guide, you can build a team of counters with the best attacks to defeat Tapu Lele Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Assemble top counters to defeat Tapu Lele in Pokémon GO Might & Mastery Raid.

Discover the best Pokémon and moves to excel in Tapu Lele Raids.

Learn how many trainers are needed and catch strategies for Tapu Lele.

Find out Shiny odds and perfect IV CPs for Tapu Lele encounters.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles with a focus on Kubfu. For the second month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Lele, Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Cresselia with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Mawile, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Audino. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Lele, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Lele Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Lele counters as such:

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Shadow Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Lele with efficiency.

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

White Kyurem: Steel Wing, Ice Burn

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash

Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw, Freeze Shock

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Lele can be defeated with two expert trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Lele will have a CP of 1996 in normal weather conditions and 2496 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!