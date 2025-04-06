Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, super friends

Super Friends Sinestro Joins McFarlane Toys New DC Retro Live

Step back in time as the Super Friends are back as McFarlane Toys unveiled their latest set of DC Retro action figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new Super Friends DC Retro figures with Sinestro joining the lineup.

Sinestro features classic blue outfit, purple skin, and includes pliers and radio as accessories.

Wave 1 includes Batman, Green Lantern, Lex Luthor, with more characters expected in the future.

Pre-order Sinestro now for $19.99, with an April 2025 release date for collectors and fans.

Sinestro is one of Green Lantern's most iconic adversaries and appeared as a classic villain in the Super Friends series. Originating from the planet Korugar and once a respected member of the Green Lantern Corps, Sinestro turned against the Guardians and was banished for abusing his power. In the cartoon, Sinestro often wielded a yellow power ring, chosen specifically because yellow was one of the few weaknesses of a Green Lantern's will-powered constructs. As part of the Legion of Doom, this group of iconic DC Comics enemies are ready for world domination unless the Super Friends have something to say about it.

Sinestro is now joining McFarlane Toys as they debut their new DC Retro line starring the Super Friends. So far, this Wave 1 consists of Batman, Green Lantern, and Lex Luthor, with more to come. Sinistro is featured in his classic blue outfit with purple skin, along with pliers and a radio accessory. The DC Retro figure stands at 6" tall, features 12 points of articulation, and gets its own blister card. McFarlane has the DC license until mid-2026, so expect more of these figures sooner than later, and hopefully, a team can be completed before the crisis. Pre-orders are already live on McFarlane Toys Store and other online retailers for $19.99 with an April 2025 release.

McFarlane Toys – Sinestro (DC Retro: Super Friends)

"Highly intelligent with an almost unbreakable will, Thaal Sinestro will do anything to achieve control and thereby order control over his emotions, control over others, and even control over the entire universe."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on SUPER FRIENDS.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Accessories include LEGION OF DOOM radio and pliers construct.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS SUPER FRIENDS figures.

