Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Teaser Trailer, Key Art & More Released

Warner Bros. Japan Anime released key visuals from Takashi Okazaki, still images, and a teaser trailer for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League.

Warner Bros. Japan Anime offered up a look at the first teaser trailer, new key visuals created by character designer Takashi Okazaki, and more for the upcoming anime film Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League – with Koichi Yamadera tapped to voice the Dark Knight. With over 2000 fans checking in for the 2024 Anime Expo presentation, we were treated to a look at Batman forming hand seals. In addition, we were introduced to the members of the Justice League turned Yakuza: Wonder Woman with an eagle tattoo holding a Japanese sword in her hand, The Flash wearing a traditional Japanese straw hat, a fisherman-like Aquaman wearing a twisted headband, and Green Lantern in Japanese kimono garment with a Japanese lantern.

Here's a look at the image gallery that was also released alongside the teaser trailer:

Produced by Warner Bros. Japan – with animation produced by Kamikaze Douga and music by Kanno, here's a look at the creative team behind Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League:

Director: Jumpei Mizusaki: "I'm a co-director for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League. I'm currently getting everything together to make the film more exciting, with the screenplay by Mr. Nakashima, character design by Mr. Okazaki, music by Mr. Kanno. The prelim version is already so exciting. I'm looking forward to bringing the completed work to you. I'm proud of the work and hope you'll enjoy it!"

Director: Shinji Takagi: "I joined this project as a co-director after being invited by Mr. Mizusaki. "Batman Ninja" (2018). I understand my role is to put together Mr. Nakashima's freewheeling but meticulously structured script and Mr. Mizusaki's edgy direction. We are making a never-before-before Batman anime film with Mr. Okazaki's incredibly cool designs, Kamikaze Douga's amazing CGI animation, Mr. Kanno's music, and legendary voice cast. I hope you'll all watch and enjoy it."

Screenplay: Kazuki Nakashima: "I'm in charge of screenplay. The first trailer contains only tiny fragments of Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, and the full 90 minutes is filled with even more crazy sequences!! The content is so intense that it might make your head spin, so please enjoy that dizzying sensation. It's another crazy film you will enjoy."

Character Design: Takashi Okazaki: "I created character design for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League. It will take some time before we can reveal everything, but we'll do our best to bring new visuals and designs to you as soon as possible. Please look forward to it!"

