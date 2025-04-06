Posted in: TV | Tagged: Mighty Max

Mighty Max: Paulsen Shares Animated Series Cast Photo w/ Moll & Jay

Mighty Max star Rob Paulsen shared a photo with late castmates Richard Moll and Tony Jay as the three posed with their animated characters.

'Mighty Max' was an adventurous animated series from the early 1990s, based on Bluebird Toys.

The series featured Rob Paulsen as Max, with Tony Jay as Virgil and Richard Moll as Norman.

'Mighty Max' dealt with time adventures and had a memorable (and pretty dark) finale.

It's hard to believe that it has been over 30 years since the animated series Mighty Max left the airwaves. Based on the original Bluebird Toys line, the idea was born as the more action-oriented line alternative to the female-focused Polly Pocket series, which are miniature playsets that involve the feature characters and accessories that all fit in an enclosure. Mark Zaslove and Rob Hudnut developed the animated series with Film Roman Productions that saw the adventures of Max (Rob Paulsen), a teenage boy who is tasked to go through various portals by Virgil (Tony Jay), the last living Lemurian (a fowl-like humanoid), and is accompanied by Norman (Richard Moll), a proud Viking warrior who swears to become Max's bodyguard. Paulsen shared a photo of the trio alongside their characters and a cake.

Mighty Max: Rob Paulsen Shares Cast Photo with Richard Moll & Tony Jay

"#FBF to a 'Mighty Max' session with the late greats Richard Moll and Tony Jay," Paulsen wrote on social media. The series originally aired on UPN from 1993-1994 and lasted two seasons. Mighty Max featured a wide range of supporting cast with Tim Curry, who played Skullmaster, the primary antagonist of the series that chased after Max, Corey Burton, Frank Welker, Tress MacNeille, Kath Soucie, and Jim Cummings. Other notable guests include Rene Auberjonois, Brad Garrett, B.J. Ward, Kenneth Mars, Linda Grey, Ron Perlman, Danny Goldman, David Warner, Kate Mulgrew, Roger Rees, and Maurice LaMarche.

In Mighty Max, the title character is able to go through portals thanks to his magic cap that allows him to travel through space and time, with each episode finding Max, Virgil, and Norman going through various times on Earth and dealing with local and supernatural threats alike. In addition to playing Virgil – who offered sage advice to his compatriot – Jay also narrated the series. The series finale was one of the darkest for an animated series targeted at young audiences, seeing Virgil and Norman die in the finale and Max foiling Skullmaster's plans, creating a time paradox to the beginning to close the series. Sadly, the only physical copies of the series made are on VHS, and there's no current home on streaming.

