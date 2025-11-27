Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: The Road

The Road: Check Out S01E07: "The Hall, Little Rock, AK" Sneak Peeks

With the next stop set for this Sunday, here's a pair of sneak peeks at CBS's The Road Season 1 Episode 7 "The Hall, Little Rock, AK."

Article Summary The Road S01E07 brings six musicians to Little Rock for an acoustic set honoring the military.

Keith Urban performs a special acoustic set, joined by country star Jordan Davis for this episode.

Get sneak peeks and previews of the latest episode, including behind-the-scenes tour moments.

The music competition continues as artists vie for fan support to stay on tour across the country.

Make sure to check out our updated preview for this weekend's round of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David C. Glasser, Lee Metzger, and Keith Urban's The Road before the next episode hits on Sunday. But before we get there, we have a pair of sneak peeks at S01E07 "The Hall, Little Rock, AK." Heading into Little Rock, Cassidy Daniels scored big once again amongst the group, while Jenny Tolman was sent home. This week, the remaining musicians go acoustic in honor of the military, Urban offers a special acoustic set, and country music star Jordan Davis checks in.

The Road Season 1 Episode 7 "The Hall, Little Rock, AK" Preview

The Road Season 1 Episode 7 "The Hall, Little Rock, AK" – There's no place to hide as the six musicians put on an acoustic performance to honor the military, featuring a special acoustic set from Keith Urban, with country music star Jordan Davis also appearing.

The music competition series spotlights Keith Urban as he begins his journey to discover the next big Country music artist, with Grammy Award winner Gretchen Wilson serving as the "tour manager." Wilson will provide support and guidance to the musicians throughout the tour, sharing her own expertise and experiences on the road as a touring artist. In addition, Wilson will also take the stage to deliver a performance of her own as part of the show.

Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. Along the way, they'll compete to win over local fans to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour. Viewers will get a front row seat to see what touring life is like for an artist, with exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry. Ever wonder what happens when some of the best up-and-coming musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams? You're about to find out!

CBS's The Road is produced by Lucky Horseshoe Productions with Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger serving as executive producers, 101 Studios with David Glasser serving as executive producer, Bosque Ranch Productions with Taylor Sheridan serving as executive producer, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Keith Urban also serves as executive producer for the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!