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Tracker Moves, The Rookie Wraps & The Boys Teases: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: John Cena/WWE, Tracker, The Rocky Horror Show, Trump/Star Wars Day, The Boys, The Rookie, and more!

Article Summary Tracker leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch as Season 4 shifts production to Los Angeles with filming set to begin in June.

The Rookie heads toward its Season 8 finale, while The Boys drops a new S05E06 trailer packed with major conflict.

John Cena and WWE Raw bring the wrestling buzz, while Star Wars Day coverage spans Grogu previews and Shatner fun.

The Rocky Horror Show, CIA, and a new Pac-Man animated series round out a packed TV and streaming news lineup.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: John Cena/WWE, WWE Raw, The Mandalorian and Grogu, Tracker, The Rocky Horror Show, Trump/Star Wars Day, William Shatner, The Boys, The Rookie, CIA, Pac-Man, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 5th, 2026:

John Cena Teases History-Making WWE Backlash Announcement

WWE Raw Preview: Contracts! Sit-Downs! Maybe Even Some Wrestling?

The Mandalorian and Grogu: 3 New Previews In Honor Of Star Wars Day

Tracker Production Moves to Los Angeles; Season 4 Filming Set for June

The Rocky Horror Show Cast Joins Fallon Tonight for Late-Night Debut

Trump Tries Hijacking May the 4th (Happy Star Wars Day, Disney!)

Star Trek: William Shatner's "May the 4th" Greeting to Star Wars Fans

The Boys S05E06 Trailer: Soldier Boy vs Bombsight – and Homelander?

The Rookie S08E18 "The Bandit" Preview; Hawley Teases Season Finale

CIA S01E10 Preview: "Rare Earth" Ignites an International Incident

New Pac-Man Animated Series Ready to Go "WAKA WAKA" on May 22nd

Marshals, Rick and Morty & The Vampire Lestat: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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