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Marvel Cancels 616 Day Orders in The Daily LITG 5th of May 2026

Marvel Cancels 616 Day Mystery Bag Orders was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

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Article Summary

  • Marvel Cancels 616 Day Mystery Bag Orders tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with comic shops told to reorder fast.
  • The Daily LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from DC Compact Comics to FCBD winners and Batman news.
  • 616 Day headlines lead a wider snapshot of comics buzz, with extra coverage on Ben 10, Marvel’s Symbie, and more.
  • LITG also looks back at top stories from the past seven years, plus today’s comic book industry birthdays and links.

Marvel Cancels 616 Day Mystery Bag Orders was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Cancels 616 Day Orders in The Daily LITG 5th of May 2026
616 Day Mystery Bag

Marvel Cancels 616 Day Mystery Bag Orders was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Marvel Cancels 616 Day Mystery Bag Orders, Shops Have To Reorder Fast
  2. Mortal Kombat's Jade Enters the Arena with New Iron Studios Statue
  3. The Odyssey: A New Trailer Is Set To Debut Tomorrow
  4. The New DC Compact Comics Displays Coming To Comic Stores
  5. Dungeon Crawler Carl #0 Won Free Comic Book Day With Absolute Batman
  6. Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman Bags, One Side Absolute, One Not
  7. Batman, Absolute & Daredevil Top The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics
  8. The New Banksy Statue in Central London…What Does It Mean?
  9. Trump Tries Hijacking May the 4th (Happy Star Wars Day, Disney!)
  10. Spoilers: Batman #9 & Poison Ivy #44 Set Up Bad Seeds & Barbara Gordon

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

  • Will Ben 10 #1 Be The Hottest Comic Published This Week?
  • Boom Launches My Little Pony & Jem And The Holograms Compact Comics
  • What's The Deal With The On-Again Off-Again Symbie Comic From Marvel?
  • Mortal Kombat's Jade – May The 4th Be With The Daily LITG Today

LITG one year ago, Star Wars: Grand Collection

Star Wars: Grand Collection Arrives For Switch & PlayStation on May 4
Star Wars, Credit: Aspyr
  1. Star Wars: Grand Collection Arrives For Switch & PlayStation on May 4
  2. Nine Free Comic Book Day 2025 Titles Being Made Available Digitally
  3. Two Warhammer 40,000 Video Games Take Part In New Crossover
  4. All 45 Free Comic Book Day Titles For 2025 And The 7 That Were Junked
  5. Transformers/GI Joe Crossover Began Yesterday For Free Comic Book Day
  6. Dani Moonstar Getting Solo X-Men Series? How About Cyclops?
  7. The Equalizer Series Finale: Here's Our S05E18: "Decisions" Preview
  8. Doctor Who S02 "Lucky Day": A Deep Dive Into The Trap RTD Set for Us
  9. Mega Man & Street Fighter Free Comic Book Day Reveals Udon's Future
  10. Demona Set Up The Fantastic Four/Gargoyles Crossover For October 2025
  11. Godzilla & Spider-Man Top The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  12. All 45 FCBD Comics & 7 They Killed in The Daily LITG, 4th of May 2025

LITG two years ago, a New Robin In Batman #147

A New Robin In Batman #147- The Daily LITG For The 5th Of May, 2024

  1. How Batman #127 Prepared For A New Robin In Batman #147 (Spoilers)
  2. Big X-Men Crossover Event Planned For October 2025
  3. Pokémon GO Announces All May 2024 Events & Content
  4. Twin Peaks Season 4? David Lynch "Has More Ideas for Another Season"
  5. Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 3-Pack
  6. The Fate Of Professor X As X-Men Comics Head To A Finale (Spoilers)
  7. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Birthday Message for Sam Winchester
  8. All The Biggest Free Comic Book Day Spoilers All In One Place
  9. What We Do in the Shadows Final Filming Day; Matt Berry's Birthday
  10. No More Elephantmen At Image Comics Or Dark Horse
  11. Cycling Through Free Comic Book Day 2024 In Central London
  12. An LITG Free Comic Book Day, For The 4th Of May, 2024
  13. 135 Comic Shops With Added Guests And Sales For Free Comic Book Day

LITG three years ago, Ultimate Invasion Graphic

Jonathan Hickman's First Data Graphic From Ultimate Invasion

  1. Jonathan Hickman's First Data Graphic From Marvel's Ultimate Invasion
  2. All Your Marvel And DC Free Comic Book Day Spoilers In One Place
  3. Is Ahsoka Really Just Star Wars Rebels Season 5? Dave Filoni Responds
  4. Creature Commandos: Not Just Good; It's F-Bomb-Dropping Good: Grillo
  5. 468 Comic Book Stores Only Just Got Their Money Shot
  6. Princeless Free Comic Book Day Cancelled By Action Lab
  7. Star Trek: Discovery: Shazad Latif Waiting for Word on Ash Tyler Fate
  8. 17 Comic Shops Give Away Ant-Man &  The Wasp: Quantumania Blu-Rays
  9. Preview: Tonight's AEW Dynamite is a Disgrace to Wrestling!
  10. Will Amazing Spider-Man 26 Spoiler Cover Hide The Death of Mary Jane?
  11. Daniel Dae Kim Promotes Free Comic Book Day & Mech Cadets
  12. Not from Riverdale: The Hidden Gems of the MLJ Superhero Line
  13. Yen Press Adds Two New Japanese Audiobook Titles
  14. Yehudi Mercado Creates Barkham Asylum MG Graphic Novel For DC Comics
  15. The Twists and Turns of the Golden Age Black Hood, at Auction
  16. 13 More Comic Shops Doing Big Things On Free Comic Book Day
  17. Mystery of the Hangman Series Launch in Special Comics #1, at Auction
  18. The Other Man of Steel: Steel Sterling in Zip Comics #1, at Auction
  19. 95,000 Copies Of Red Sonja #0 Ordered For Free Comic Book Day 2023
  20. U.S.'s 1st Patriotic Comic Hero, The Shield in Pep Comics 1 at Auction
  21. Charles Biro Horror, End of Scarlet Avenger, Zip Comics #17 at Auction
  22. The Baseball Fandom of Robert Kanigher in Zip Comics #25, at Auction
  23. The Darkness we Brought Back- Aftershock Free Comic Book Day Preview
  24. The Force Be With Spider-Boy on The Daily LITG, the 4th of May 2022

LITG four years ago, Lily James vs The Daily Mail

Pammy & Tommy Actor Lily James' Complaint Against Daily Mail Upheld
Front page screencap
  1. Pam & Tommy Actor Lily James' Complaint Against Daily Mail Upheld
  2. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Wraps Season 2 Filming
  3. Todd McFarlane Final Jim Lee X-Men Cover For Scorched #6
  4. First Appearance Of Peggy As Captain Carter Explodes On eBay
  5. Dark Crisis Gossip: A New Justice League Revealed (Spoilers)
  6. Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage; Jamie Foxx, Chris Rock Aid Comedian
  7. Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird Digs Up Wolverine/Punisher: Revelation
  8. Doctor Doom's Small Facial Scar Returns Across the Multiverse
  9. DC Pride 2022, Delayed A Week, New Jen Bartel Card Cover & Previews
  10. Comic Stores Targeted By Political Activists On Free Comic Book Day?
  11. Comics Industry Reacts To The US Supreme Court on Roe v Wade
  12. Buffy The Vampire Slayer Gets 25 Years In One For Free Comic Book Day
  13. London's Gosh Comics To Host The Late Garry Leach's Estate Sale
  14. Obi-Wan Kenobi's First Love, Gehren Rand, Revealed Today (Spoilers)
  15. What Are The Sins Of The Shi'Ar Empire In Marauders #2? (Spoilers)
  16. Umbrella Academy Dark Crisis in The Daily LITG 4th May 2022

LITG five years ago, from Green Lantern to Red Arrow

The New Green Lantern Writer, Geoffrey Thorne, Hates Hal Jordan
Geoff Thorne, YouTube screencap
  1. Geoff Thorne Rewrites The DC Universe In Green Lantern #2 (Spoilers)
  2. What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
  3. Xerneas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  4. Disappointed With Line Of Duty Finale? You Weren't Paying Attention
  5. RSVLTS Celebrates May the 4th With New Star Wars Collection
  6. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  7. DC Setting Up Future State In Second Son, Batman and Green Lantern
  8. First Look: Jonathan Kent As The New Superman in Superman #1
  9. Conner Kent & Roy Harper Remembering Their Lives in DC Comics Today
  10. Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Shares Images From Anime's Final Chapter
  11. Triptych: Fantomex to Star in New Marvel Prose Novel
  12. Mutants Walk Hellfire Gala Green Carpet in Russell Dauterman Variants
  13. Avengers, Fantastic Four Underdressed for Hellfire Gala
  14. Yen Audio: Yen Press Partners with Hachette Audio for Audiobooks
  15. The Legal Credits For Crossover #6 by Geoff Shaw and Donny Cates
  16. DC's Deep Divide Over Poison Ivy In Today's Swamp Thing #2 (Spoilers)
  17. People Still Going BRZRKR For Keanu Reeves
  18. Welcome To Gotham Two Where The Rich Aren't Even People – Batman #108
  19. FCBD Preview: Space Pirate Captain Harlock for Free Comic Book Day
  20. FCBD Preview: Trese From Ablaze Ahead of The Netflix Anime
  21. What We Wrap In The Shadows – The Daily LITG, 4th of May 2021

LITG six years ago – Wonder Woman, Shane Davis, Michael Grey

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

  1. When Wonder Woman Gets Mistaken as a Cosplayer
  2. Doctor Who: Steven Moffat On That 2008 Future Doctor Everyone Missed
  3. Who On Earth is DC Comics' New Batman Writer Michael Grey?
  4. Shane Davis of DC Comics on His Fight to Get His Artwork Back
  5. Emily Cook on Doctor Who Rewatch Issues; Neil Gaiman Posts Support
  6. Britt Baker Reveals Intimate Details of Relationship with Adam Cole
  7. Prodigal Son: Our Thoughts on FOX Series' Season 2 Possibilities
  8. Amazon Glitchwatch: Dark Horse Omnibuses and TPBs For Free, Now
  9. Warren Ellis Planned a New Comic Book Imprint – Until Things Changed
  10. American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Posts Coven BTS Snake Pic

LITG seven years ago: Rosenberg, Cebulski, Mackie, Evans

Six years ago, C.B. Cebulski was talking about a comic book that might sell a million copies. We never did find out what that might be.

  1. Surprise Teams in Avengers' Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
  2. A Brand New Venom – Or Is It? Free Comic Book Day Spoilers
  3. C.B. Cebulski Claims to Have Idea to Sell a Million Comics and It's Probably a Star Wars Relaunch (UPDATE)
  4. Daily 'Dune': Rebecca Ferguson Says Josh Brolin is a "Real B**ch"
  5. Mark Buckingham is Co-Writing Miracleman with Neil Gaiman as Well as Drawing the Conclusion

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Peter Hogan, co-creator of Resident Alien.
  • David Lloyd, publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta.
  • Mike Collins, artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who.
  • Toby Cypress, artist on Land Of The Dead.
  • Lauren Perry, editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties.
  • Matthew Kayal of Double Barrelled Theatre Presents.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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