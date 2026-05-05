Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 616, blind bag, newlitg

Marvel Cancels 616 Day Orders in The Daily LITG 5th of May 2026

Marvel Cancels 616 Day Mystery Bag Orders was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Marvel Cancels 616 Day Mystery Bag Orders tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with comic shops told to reorder fast.

The Daily LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from DC Compact Comics to FCBD winners and Batman news.

616 Day headlines lead a wider snapshot of comics buzz, with extra coverage on Ben 10, Marvel’s Symbie, and more.

LITG also looks back at top stories from the past seven years, plus today’s comic book industry birthdays and links.

Marvel Cancels 616 Day Mystery Bag Orders was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Cancels 616 Day Mystery Bag Orders was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Marvel Cancels 616 Day Mystery Bag Orders, Shops Have To Reorder Fast Mortal Kombat's Jade Enters the Arena with New Iron Studios Statue The Odyssey: A New Trailer Is Set To Debut Tomorrow The New DC Compact Comics Displays Coming To Comic Stores Dungeon Crawler Carl #0 Won Free Comic Book Day With Absolute Batman Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman Bags, One Side Absolute, One Not Batman, Absolute & Daredevil Top The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics The New Banksy Statue in Central London…What Does It Mean? Trump Tries Hijacking May the 4th (Happy Star Wars Day, Disney!) Spoilers: Batman #9 & Poison Ivy #44 Set Up Bad Seeds & Barbara Gordon

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

Will Ben 10 #1 Be The Hottest Comic Published This Week?

Boom Launches My Little Pony & Jem And The Holograms Compact Comics

What's The Deal With The On-Again Off-Again Symbie Comic From Marvel?

Mortal Kombat's Jade – May The 4th Be With The Daily LITG Today

LITG one year ago, Star Wars: Grand Collection

LITG two years ago, a New Robin In Batman #147

LITG three years ago, Ultimate Invasion Graphic

LITG four years ago, Lily James vs The Daily Mail

LITG five years ago, from Green Lantern to Red Arrow

LITG six years ago – Wonder Woman, Shane Davis, Michael Grey

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

LITG seven years ago: Rosenberg, Cebulski, Mackie, Evans

Six years ago, C.B. Cebulski was talking about a comic book that might sell a million copies. We never did find out what that might be.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Peter Hogan , co-creator of Resident Alien.

, co-creator of Resident Alien. David Lloyd , publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta.

, publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta. Mike Collins , artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who.

, artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who. Toby Cypress , artist on Land Of The Dead.

, artist on Land Of The Dead. Lauren Perry , editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties.

, editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties. Matthew Kayal of Double Barrelled Theatre Presents.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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