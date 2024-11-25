Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: bloopers, nathan fillion, The Rookie

The Rookie Cast Shows Off Some Sweet Moves in "Dance-Off" Blooper Clip

The Rookie cast shows off their sweet moves in a blooper "dance-off" video clip that was posted by series star Alyssa Diaz earlier today.

With this being Thanksgiving week, that means we're nor far from the December holidays. After that, we just have to survive families long enough to make it to January 2, 2025. And what do we get for our struggles? At that point, the seventh season of ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie kicking off in only five days. To help pass the time and boost viewers' spirits, the cast has been taking turns sharing some great looks at the lighter moments in front of the camera that don't quite make the cut. For this go-around, we have Alyssa Diaz offering a sample of some of the cast's sweet moves in a video clip that can only be best described as…

"The moves you haven't gotten to see 😉 Look out for the next blooper tomorrow from [Richard T. Jones]!" Diaz wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, along with the video of the cast leaving it all on the dance floor (in their minds):

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!