Posted in: ABC, Current News, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Here's What Else Season 8 Has in Store for Lucy & Tim

With only days to go until the ABC series returns, it looks like Lucy and Tim will be dealing with lots of "new" during The Rookie Season 8.

With less than a week to go until the eighth season of ABC and Alexi Hawley's Melissa O'Neil, Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, and Deric Augustine-starring The Rookie hits our screens, fans have been getting a steady stream of updates regarding what the future holds for Tim (Winter) and Lucy (O'Neil). To kick off the new year, "Chenford" fans are learning more about what's ahead for Tim and Lucy from someone who's in the know when it comes to the hit series.

In the latest edition of "Matt's Inside Line" (which also includes great intel on Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, ABC's Will Trent, NBC's The Hunting Party, FOX's Best Medicine, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, FOX's Doc, and more), Matt Webb Mitovich had some eyebrow-arching insights into what the eighth season has in store for Lucy and Tim. Noting that O'Neil/Lucy fans are "in for a damn treat," Mitovich added that Lucy will be keeping a lot of plates spinning at the same time ("more than you (probably) know").

The concerning part was Mitovich teasing/warning that Lucy will have "an instance" this season to revisit the trauma she suffered from being buried alive during the second season. Answering a question about what Tim's "new role" (check out the overview for S08E02 below) could mean for "Chenford," Mitovich reminded everyone of Hawley's tendency to look for a kind of "reboot" to kick off every season. Well, it seems that this season's first two episodes will continue that tradition. Noting that fans can expect quite a bit of "new" during the first two episodes, Mitovich added, "The result is a really strong, really fun start to Season 8."

The Rookie S08E01: "Czech Mate" & S08E02: "Fast Andy" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 1: "Czech Mate" – The LAPD, FBI, and Interpol work with Monica Stevens in Prague to target high-value terrorists operating within and outside the United States.

There's nothing like a day on the job. #TheRookie returns Tuesday, January 6 on ABC and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/t1CSgdBfSp — The Rookie (@therookie) December 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy" – When the president visits Los Angeles, the LAPD teams up with the Secret Service to ensure his safety and assess any major threats on their watch list. Meanwhile, Miles's instincts are tested, and Tim takes on a new role.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!