The Rookie, High Potential, Will Trent Set for Jan. 6th Returns

ABC released its midseason dates, with The Rookie Season 8 and Will Trent Season 4 debuting on January 6th, alongside High Potential.

ABC shakes up Tuesday nights with a powerhouse lineup featuring The Rookie, Will Trent, and High Potential.

Midseason premiere dates also revealed for Abbott Elementary, 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and more fan favorites.

Mark your calendar for key debuts including Scrubs in February and The Bachelorette in March on ABC.

Who's in the mood to find out when The Rookie, High Potential, Will Trent, the upcoming Scrubs return, Shifting Gears, 9-1-1, American Idol, 9-1-1: Nashville, The Bachelorette, and a whole lot of other ABC programming will be either returning or premiering? We have a feeling you're one of those people since you're reading this, and that's why we have a complete rundown of shows and their premiere/return dates (most in January, with a few saved until February and March). With The Rookie, High Potential, and Will Trent together beginning Tuesday, January 6th, ABC is looking at a pretty powerful Tuesday night block of programming. It will be interesting to track the viewership numbers from the original night that the respective episodes air to seeing just how much of a boost each gets after Live+7 delayed viewing numbers hit. The Kaitlin Olson-starring second season of High Potential has proven to be a big ratings winner over the run of its first half-dozen or so episodes (with the Fall Finale hitting screens tonight).

SUNDAY, JANUARY 4TH

7 PM — America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 36 Return)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 6TH

8 PM — Will Trent (Season 4 Premiere)

9 PM — High Potential (Season 2 Midseason Return)

10 PM — The Rookie (Season 8 Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 7TH

8 PM — Shifting Gears (Season 2 Midseason Return)

8:30 PM — Abbott Elementary (Season 5 Midseason Return)

10 PM — Shark Tank (Season 17 Midseason Return)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 8TH

8 PM — 9-1-1 (Season 9 Midseason Return)

9 PM — 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 1 Midseason Return)

10 PM — Grey's Anatomy (Season 22 Midseason Return)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 9TH

8 PM — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 6 Midseason Return)

9 PM — 20/20 (Season 48 Midseason Return)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 24TH

8 PM — Inside the NBA

8:30 PM — Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

MONDAY, JANUARY 26TH

8 PM — American Idol (Season 24 Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25TH

8 PM — Scrubs (Two-Episode Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH

8 PM — Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars (Season 4 Premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 22ND

8 PM — The Bachelorette (Season 22 Premiere)

