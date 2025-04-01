Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Highlights from Melissa O'Neil's Instagram Takeover

Check out highlights from Melissa O'Neil's Instagram takeover leading into tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie.

With this week's episode of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie having just rolled its credits, it's a little too early to jump into spoilers – but that doesn't mean we don't have something very cool to pass along before you check out our previews for April 8th's S07E13: "Three Billboards" and April 15's S07E14: "Mad About Murder." Leading into tonight's episode, Melissa O'Neil was in control of the show's Instagram account – and we have some of the highlights to pass along. While a few can be better appreciated with the video accompanying them, O'Neil does a nice job of offering fans even deeper insights to what makes the series work so well. Here are some of the highlights (and thanks to The Rookie BTS for posting the "Podcar Podcast")

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 13-14 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13: "Three Billboards": When anti-LAPD billboards emerge throughout the city, the team searches for who's responsible. Meanwhile, a car bombing prompts an investigation, Miles (Deric Augustine) reconnects with an old friend, and John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) assess their ability to adopt.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14: "Mad About Murder" – Tim (Eric Winter) receives a strange message, launching a larger investigation into the dark web. Meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) works to take down a popular podcast, and Miles (Deric Augustine) helps update the department's training videos.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

