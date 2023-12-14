Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, preview, Season 6, The Rookie

The Rookie: Lisseth Chavez Kicks Off Season 6 as Series Regular

ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's The Rookie has upped Lisseth Chavez (Officer Celina Juarez) to series regular beginning with Season 6.

The Rookie celebrated a major TV milestone, its 100th episode being filmed.

Season 6 of the police drama will premiere on February 20, 2024.

Stars Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil share behind-the-scenes glimpses on Instagram.

Last week, the team behind ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie had a big milestone to celebrate – filming on their 100th episode (more on that in a minute). This week, they have one of their own to celebrate, with word that Lisseth Chavez (Officer Celina Juarez) has been upped from recurring to series regular for the upcoming sixth season. The news comes a little more than two months before the series returns on February 20, 2024.

ABC's "The Rookie" Celebrates 100 Episodes

Last week, the long-running police drama officially began filming its 100th episode this week. Not only did they celebrate the impressive television milestone, but the network made sure to bring a photographer along to capture the moment. Here's a look at the photo gallery from the special event – with the sixth season of the series set to hit screens on February 20, 2024:

Here's a look at Winter & O'Neil's Instagram posts from the past 24 hours, sharing personal videos and images from the big day – but the videos thanking The Rookie fans are the ones that are the real hits to "the feels":

