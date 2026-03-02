Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Preview: It's No "Fun and Games" for Dropout's Game Changer

Dropout's Game Changer guest-stars on tonight packed episode of ABC's The Rookie. Here's our updated preview for S08E09: "Fun and Games."

Article Summary The Rookie S08E09: Game Changer stars visit as Nolan faces a surprising figure from his past in "Fun and Games"

Harper and Miles must navigate a new trainer-trainee relationship while dealing with recent setbacks

Sneak peeks, trailers, and insider previews reveal what’s ahead for the LAPD team on tonight’s big episode

Official overview for S08E10: "His Name Was Martin" teases a high-stakes case and covert Pentagon mission

We've got Nolan (Nathan Fillion) encountering a familiar face re-entering the scene, Harper (Mekia Cox) and Miles (Deric Augustine) now in a trainer/trainee dynamic, and the crew from Dropout's Game Changer on tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, S08E09: "Fun and Games." With an episode that big, it's only right that we have an overview, trailer, sneak peek, and a whole lot of extras waiting for you below. In addition, we have the official overview for March 9th's S08E10: "His Name Was Martin" and an eyebrow-raising overview for March 16th's S08E11: "Aftermath."

The Rookie Season 8: S08E09 – S08E11 Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 9: "Fun and Games" – Harper and Miles feel the weight of their recent mistakes, while Harper is tasked with training Miles. Nolan and Celina are dispatched to a robbery call where Nolan encounters a familiar face.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 10: "His Name Was Martin" – Nolan, Harper, and Miles face a dangerous situation when a routine check takes a sudden turn. Meanwhile, Bailey conducts a covert investigation at the Pentagon at the request of Lt. Grey.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 11: "Aftermath" – Lucy returns to work in the aftermath of the attack. Meanwhile, an unexpected twist hinders the Liam Glasser case, and a familiar face helps the team track down a killer.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

