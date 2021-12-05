The Rookie Releases "Breakdown" S04 Midseason Finale Preview Images

Okay, just so there's no confusion? ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie returns tonight with "Hit and Run," the penultimate episode before the midseason finale. To get viewers ready for what's to come, the network has released a massive amount of preview images for next Sunday's episode "Breakdown." To avoid any potential spoilers beyond what you might find in the images below, the show's pre-season break episode finds Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) looking to free himself, while Bradford (Eric Winter) and Genny (Peyton List) learn some harsh truths about their father. All of that and more in the following preview images & overview for "Breakdown":

(ABC/Raymond Liu) ALYSSA DIAZ, SHAWN ASHMORE
(ABC/Raymond Liu) DYLAN CONRIQUE
(ABC/Raymond Liu) BRENT HUFF
(ABC/Raymond Liu) SHAWN ASHMORE
(ABC/Raymond Liu) SHAWN ASHMORE
T(ABC/Raymond Liu) ALYSSA DIAZ
(ABC/Raymond Liu) ALYSSA DIAZ
T(ABC/Raymond Liu) SHAWN ASHMORE
(ABC/Raymond Liu) RICHARD T. JONES, ALYSSA DIAZ
(ABC/Raymond Liu) DYLAN CONRIQUE
(ABC/Raymond Liu) BRENT HUFF
(ABC/Raymond Liu) NATHAN FILLION
(ABC/Raymond Liu) MEKIA COX
(ABC/Raymond Liu) NATHAN FILLION
(ABC/Raymond Liu) ALYSSA DIAZ
(ABC/Raymond Liu) MELISSA O'NEIL
(ABC/Raymond Liu) THE ROOKIE
(ABC/Raymond Liu) MELISSA O'NEIL
(ABC/Raymond Liu) ERIC WINTER
(ABC/Raymond Liu) MELISSA O'NEIL, ERIC WINTER
(ABC/Raymond Liu) ERIC WINTER, MELISSA O'NEIL
(ABC/Raymond Liu) ERIC WINTER, PEYTON LIST
(ABC/Raymond Liu) ERIC WINTER
(ABC/Raymond Liu) THE ROOKIE
(ABC/Raymond Liu) JAMES REMAR
(ABC/Raymond Liu) ERIC WINTER, JAMES REMAR

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9 "Breakdown": Desperate to break free from his connection to Elijah, Wesley tries to plant a listening device in his office to incriminate him. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford and his sister, Genny, learn an unsettling truth about their father. Guest-starring Zayne Emory as Henry Nolan, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Enver Gjokaj as Donovan Town, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, Brandon Jay McLaren as Elijah Stone, and Peyton List as Gennifer "Genny" Bradford. Written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Chi-Yoon Chung.

Image: ABC

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.

