The Rookie S04 Finale Preview: Firefly Reunion, Pete Davidson & More

During a week that saw a number of shows shuffling off their network or streamer's programming mortal coil, ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie has been having a pretty good week. First came the news that the backdoor pilot for the Niecy Nash-Betts-led spinoff had received a series green light (now titled The Rookie: Feds). And now we have preview images, an overview, a promo, and a sneak preview for the fourth season finale "Day In The Hole." And with an episode as important as a season finale, you just knew there would be some familiar faces showing up. This time, that includes Fillion having a Firefly reunion with Alan Tudyk and Nolan having an on-screen reunion with his half-brother Pete (Pete Davidson).

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22 "Day In The Hole": Officer John Nolan is forced to spend a week in solitary confinement in a quiet border town with a young local officer who is in need of some training. Meanwhile, Sergeant Bradford and Officer Chen discover that looks are deceiving and go undercover together in a possible drug trafficking case. Written and directed by Alexi Hawley.

Just an average run-in with your half brother 😂 Get ready for Pete Davidson's return on #TheRookie season finale Sunday! pic.twitter.com/t12Nud0DLN — The Rookie (@therookie) May 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

On ABC's The Rookie, John Nolan (Fillion), the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth. Fillion stars alongside Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Guest stars for this episode include Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Alan Tudyk as Ellroy Basso, Sara Rue as Nell Forester, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, and Pete Davidson as Pete Nolan. Alexi Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.