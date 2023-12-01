Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, Eric Winter, nathan fillion, preview, Season 6, The Rookie

The Rookie S06: Eric Winter Shares BTS Video: "Band is Back Together"

ABC's The Rookie star Eric Winter shared a behind-the-scenes video of the team back on set as they film the sixth season.

Article Summary Eric Winter offers a look at The Rookie S06 with a BTS video as filming continues.

Nathan Fillion jests about joke theft in Winter's Instagram comments.

Show creator Alexi Hawley signaled the start of production last month.

The Rookie confirms S06 premiere date for February 20 on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes having wrapped up (the actors' union is continuing to vote on ratifying its new three-year deal through December 5th), ABC & Alexi Hawley's The Rookie didn't waste time getting back to work. Hawley let us know near the end of November that filming on the Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starrer was officially getting underway. Now, Winter is giving fans a little taste of what they've been waiting for – a chance to check out the team back on the set to craft a new season. And this time, it's a video…

"The band is back together….And [Nathan Fillion] clearly didn't like my joke. #therookie let's roll," Winter wrote in the caption to his Instagram post, first referencing the behind-the-scenes video he shared and then referencing Fillion's reaction in the image that followed. But Fillion didn't waste time with a follow-up in the comments section: "No, I loved your joke. Especially when I told it to you twenty minutes ago." Here's a look:

And here's a look back at Hawley's update from last week signaling that filming was underway:

Here's the teaser featuring Fillion that was released to confirm the news of the show's return for a sixth season on Tuesday, February 20th:

We've been on the edge of our seats, and answers are coming! 🤩 An all-new season of #TheRookie premieres Tuesday, February 20 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/UUC8rIJ7jM — The Rookie (@therookie) November 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A week earlier, Hawley took to social media to let fans know that he's got the first script ready for the cameras and was ready to roll – followed by Winter offering his approval:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature. The series is expected to hit screens during midseason or possibly Spring 2024 (depending on how long the WGA and potential SGA-AFTRA strike would last).

