The Rookie S06E07 "Crushed" Clip: Is Tim Really Ready to Do The Work?

Check out a sneak preview for ABC & Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S06E07: "Crushed."

With ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie set to return tonight with S06E07: "Crushed" in only a matter of hours, we have a sneak preview to pass along where Grey (Richard T. Jones) makes it clear to Tim (Eric Winter) what the first thing he needs to so if they want to rebuild their trust. And right off the bat, Tim's not a fan…

The Rookie Season 6 Ep. 7 "Crushed" & Ep. 8 "Punch Card" Previews

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 7 "Crushed": When two teenagers go missing, it is up to the entire team to find the girls and uncover the truth about their disappearance. Meanwhile, Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Mekia Cox) are on a different kind of investigation – the search for the perfect nanny. Here's a look at the sneak preview that was released earlier today – followed by the image gallery for the episode:

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 8 "Punch Card": After a mafia-related mass casualty, the team is tasked to keep the peace at the hospital. Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) work together to investigate the suspects behind the attack. Meanwhile, Tim (Eric Winter) and Aaron (Tru Valentino) embark on a metro ops mission.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

