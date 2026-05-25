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2026 American Music Awards: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's AMAs!

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and Paramount+, here's our preview/viewing guide for the 52nd American Music Awards (AMAs).

Article Summary 2026 American Music Awards air tonight at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and Paramount+, with Queen Latifah hosting live.

Get the full AMAs viewing guide, including streaming options, CBS and Billboard red-carpet pre-shows, and social links.

See who’s presenting, performing, and attending the American Music Awards, from Billy Idol and Karol G to BTS.

Catch the biggest 2026 AMAs highlights, including special honors, top nominees, and key categories to watch tonight.

CBS and Paramount+ are wasting little time kicking off the summer season, with tonight's 52nd American Music Awards (AMAs) set to honor the most influential artists and songs of today – and let's not forget the unforgettable performances and once-in-a-lifetime moments. With Golden Globe, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress, producer, and musician Queen Latifah returning to host the AMAs after 30 years (yup, the last time was as a co-host in 1995), the big event will be coming to you live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas – and we have everything you need to know to check it out. We've got intel on when/where/how to watch/stream, two red-carpet pre-shows, who's on tap to present and perform, who's getting special recognition, who's been nominated in what categories, how to follow on social media, and much more

When/Where Can I Check Out the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs)? The main festivities kick off TONIGHT at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.). If you're looking for a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, check out Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and others for free trials.

Does the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) Have a Red-Carpet Pre-Show? If you're looking for a little pregame action, here's what you need to know:

CBS : CBS's livestream will be hosted by Kalyna Astrinos and Grae Drake from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm PT/7:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET, and will be syndicated to select affiliates and digital platforms across the country (as well as stream on Paramount+).

: CBS's livestream will be hosted by and from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm PT/7:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET, and will be syndicated to select affiliates and digital platforms across the country (as well as stream on Paramount+). Billboard: Billboard's livestream will be hosted by Tetris Kelly and Chelley Bissainthe, and air on Billboard.com (embedded YouTube stream), YouTube, X, and Billboard TV (distributed on Amazon Fire and Samsung TV+).

How Do I Follow the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) on Social Media? With the hashtag #AMAs, you can check out the highlights from the big night in any number of social media ways – here's a look:

Who's Attending the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs)? We've got a rundown of who's set to present, who's set to perform, and which nominees are expected to attend (at least, the names that were officially announced as of this afternoon:

Presenters: Alysa Liu, Anthony Ramos, EJAE, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, GloRilla, Hannah Berner, Hilary Duff, Jason Derulo, John Legend, Josh Groban, Leon Thomas, Lisa Rinna, Mariah the Scientist, Matt Rife, Megan Stalter & Paul W. Downs, Melanie Martinez, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul, Russell Dickerson, and more.

Performers: Billy Idol, Karol G, Hootie & the Blowfish, KATSEYE, Keith Urban, Maluma, The Pussycat Dolls + Busta Rhymes, Riley Green, SOMBR, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor, and Twenty One Pilots.

Nominees Attending: BTS, 4 Non Blondes (Christa Hillhouse, Linda Perry, Dawn Richardson, Roger Rocha), Bella Kay, Black Eyed Peas (Taboo, will.i.am & apl.de.ap), Breskii, David Guetta, Disco Lines, Fuerza Regida (Jesus Ortiz Paz, Moises Lopez, Jose Garcia, Samuel Jaimez, Khrystian Ramos), Goo Goo Dolls (John Rzeznik, Robby Takac), Leon Thomas, Lord Huron (Mark Barry), Monaleo, Natti Natasha, Sublime (Mikayla Daniel), Tinashe, Tito Double P, Tones and I, YKNIECE, and more.

Any Special Honors/Awards During the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs)? Here's a rundown of the special recognitions that are set to be bestowed and to whom:

Lifetime Achievement Award : Rock legend and 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Billy Idol will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Idol is being recognized for his incomparable career and body of work, unparalleled contributions to music, and continued influence on generations of artists and fans. The punk icon will deliver a medley of some of his biggest hits, marking his first time on the AMAs stage since presenting in 2004 and his first AMAs performance ever.

: Rock legend and 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Idol is being recognized for his incomparable career and body of work, unparalleled contributions to music, and continued influence on generations of artists and fans. The punk icon will deliver a medley of some of his biggest hits, marking his first time on the AMAs stage since presenting in 2004 and his first AMAs performance ever. International Artist Award of Excellence : Groundbreaking global music superstar and AMAs winner Karol G will receive the International Artist Award of Excellence, in recognition of how her music and cultural influence have resonated worldwide, inspiring and impacting audiences.

: Groundbreaking global music superstar and AMAs winner will receive the International Artist Award of Excellence, in recognition of how her music and cultural influence have resonated worldwide, inspiring and impacting audiences. Veterans Voice Award: Legendary singer/songwriter Darius Rucker will receive the Veterans Voice Award presented by USAA's Honor Through Action, in honor of his commitment to using his platform to make meaningful, lasting change in the lives of those who served. Throughout his career, Rucker has consistently championed those who serve through his long-time support of military organizations and through his music.

2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) Categories/Nominees

Here's a rundown of this year's categories and nominees – but first, some highlights from this year's nomination class:

Taylor Swift , the winningest artist in AMAs history, could add to her record-shattering 40 wins, having been nominated in eight categories including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (The Life of a Showgirl), Song of the Year ("The Fate of Ophelia"), Best Music Video ("The Fate of Ophelia"), Song of the Summer ("Elizabeth Taylor"), Best Female Pop Artist, Best Pop Song ("The Fate of Ophelia") and Best Pop Album (The Life of a Showgirl).

Breakout stars Olivia Dean and SOMBR impressed as first-time nominees, earning seven nods each, and going up against each other in the New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Breakthrough Album of the Year categories.

Other first-time nominees include Alex Warren , BigXthaPlug, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, PinkPantheress, RAYE, Role Model, SIENNA SPIRO , Tate McRae , and more.

Teyana Taylor 's knockout year continues, proving she can do it all. After receiving multiple wins, nominations and accolades for her acting chops, she is a first-time American Music Award nominee this year for Best Female R&B Artist.

Also crossing over from the big screen, The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X from "KPop Demon Hunters": EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, were nominated in three categories – Song of the Year, Best Vocal Performance and Best Pop Song – for their omnipresent hit "Golden" from the film "KPop Demon Hunters." This would mark their first American Music Award(s) if they take any of the three categories.

GENERAL CATEGORIES/NOMINEES

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

BTS

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

KATSEYE

Leon Thomas

Olivia Dean

SOMBR

Album of the Year

Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?

Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia

Justin Bieber – SWAG

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I'm the Problem

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Playboi Carti – MUSIC

Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend

Tate McRae – So Close to What

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – "Ordinary"

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – "Golden"

Kehlani – "Folded"

Leon Thomas – "MUTT"

Morgan Wallen – "I'm the Problem"

Olivia Dean – "Man I Need"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

SOMBR – "back to friends"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Collaboration of the Year

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – "All the Way"

David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I – "Gone Gone Gone"

Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae – "What I Want"

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – "Stateside"

Shaboozey, Jelly Roll – "Amen"

Social Song of the Year

Disco Lines, Tinashe – "No Broke Boys"

PinkPantheress – "Illegal"

Role Model – "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out"

Tyla – "CHANEL"

Zara Larsson – "Lush Life"

Best Music Video

KATSEYE – "Gnarly"

ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor – "Berghain"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Tyla – "CHANEL"

Best Soundtrack

F1 The Album

Hazbin Hotel: Season Two

KPop Demon Hunters

Wicked: For Good

Charli xcx – Wuthering Heights

Tour of the Year

Beyoncé – "Cowboy Carter Tour"

Kendrick Lamar, SZA – "Grand National Tour"

Lady Gaga – "The Mayhem Ball"

Oasis – "Oasis Live '25 Tour"

Shakira – "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour"

NEW – Breakout Tour

Benson Boone – "American Heart World Tour"

Kali Uchis – "The Sincerely, Tour"

The Marías – "Submarine Tour"

Megan Moroney – "Am I Okay? Tour"

Sleep Token – "Even in Arcadia Tour"

NEW – Breakthrough Album of the Year

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

SOMBR – I Barely Know Her

Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun

NEW – Best Throwback Song

4 Non Blondes – "What's Up"

Black Eyed Peas – "Rock That Body"

Goo Goo Dolls – "Iris"

NEW – Best Vocal Performance

Alex Warren – "Ordinary"

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – "Golden"

Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"

RAYE – "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!"

SIENNA SPIRO – "Die on this Hill"

NEW – Song of the Summer

Alex Warren – "FEVER DREAM"

Bella Kay – "iloveitiloveitiloveit"

BTS – "SWIM"

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"

Harry Styles – "American Girls"

Noah Kahan – "The Great Divide"

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – "Stateside"

SOMBR – "Homewrecker"

Tame Impala, JENNIE – "Dracula"

Taylor Swift – "Elizabeth Taylor"

POP MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES

Best Male Pop Artist

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist

Lady Gaga

Olivia Dean

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

NEW – Breakthrough Pop Artist

KATSEYE

SIENNA SPIRO

Zara Larsson

Best Pop Song

Alex Warren – "Ordinary"

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – "Golden"

Olivia Dean – "Man I Need"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Pop Album

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend

Tate McRae – So Close to What

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl

COUNTRY MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES

Best Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Shaboozey

Best Female Country Artist

Ella Langley

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo or Group

Brooks & Dunn

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Treaty Oak Revival

Zac Brown Band

NEW – Breakthrough Country Artist

Sam Barber

Tucker Wetmore

Zach Top

Best Country Song

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – "All the Way"

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"

Morgan Wallen – "Just in Case"

Russell Dickerson – "Happen to Me"

Shaboozey – "Good News"

Best Country Album

BigXthaPlug – I Hope You're Happy

Megan Moroney – Cloud 9

Morgan Wallen – I'm the Problem

Sam Barber – Restless Mind

Tucker Wetmore – What Not To

HIP-HOP MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Don Toliver

Kendrick Lamar

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

GloRilla

Sexyy Red

YKNIECE

NEW – Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

EsDeeKid

Monaleo

PLUTO

Best Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B – "ErrTime"

Drake – "NOKIA"

Gunna, Burna Boy – "wgft"

Playboi Carti, The Weeknd – "Rather Lie"

YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii – "Take Me Thru Dere"

Best Hip-Hop Album

Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?

Don Toliver – OCTANE

Gunna – The Last Wun

Playboi Carti – MUSIC

YoungBoy Never Broke Again – MASA

R&B MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES

Best Male R&B Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Best Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Summer Walker

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Tyla

Breakthrough R&B Artist

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

Ravyn Lenae

Best R&B Song

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"

Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller – "It Depends"

Kehlani – "Folded"

Leon Thomas – "MUTT"

Mariah the Scientist – "BURNING BLUE"

Best R&B Album

Bruno Mars – The Romantic

Justin Bieber – SWAG

Leon Thomas – MUTT

Mariah the Scientist – HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY

Summer Walker – Finally Over It

LATIN MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES

Best Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Best Female Latin Artist

Gloria Estefan

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best Latin Duo or Group

Clave Especial

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

NEW – Breakthrough Latin Artist

Beéle

Kapo

Netón Vega

Best Latin Song

Bad Bunny – "NUEVAYoL"

benny blanco, Selena Gomez, The Marías – "Ojos Tristes"

Fuerza Regida – "Marlboro Rojo"

Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – "ME JALO"

KAROL G – "LATINA FOREVA"

Best Latin Album

Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia

KAROL G – Tropicoqueta

Netón Vega – Mi Vida Mi Muerte

Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – DINASTÍA

ROSALÍA – Lux

ROCK MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES

Best Rock/Alternative Artist

Deftones

Linkin Park

The Marías

Sleep Token

Twenty One Pilots

NEW – Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist

Geese

Gigi Perez

SOMBR

Best Rock/Alternative Song

Noah Kahan – "The Great Divide"

Linkin Park – "Up From the Bottom"

SOMBR – "back to friends"

Sublime – "Ensenada"

Tame Impala – "Dracula"

Best Rock/Alternative Album

Sleep Token – Even in Arcadia

SOMBR – I Barely Know Her

Tame Impala – Deadbeat

Twenty One Pilots – Breach

Zach Bryan – With Heaven on Top

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES

Best Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Fred again..

ILLENIUM

John Summit

K-POP MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES

Best Male K-Pop Artist

ATEEZ

BTS

ENHYPEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Female K-Pop Artist

aespa

BLACKPINK

ILLIT

LE SSERAFIM

TWICE

AFROBEATS MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES

Best Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

MOLIY

Rema

Tyla

Wizkid

AMERICANA/FOLK MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES

NEW – Best Americana/Folk Artist

Lord Huron

The Lumineers

Mumford & Sons

Noah Kahan

Tyler Childers

Celebrating the year's most iconic music, the American Music Awards is the world's largest fan-voted awards show, honoring today's most influential artists and their passionate fanbases. Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the American Music Awards is known for delivering half a century's worth of iconic performances and enduring moments that have defined and shaped pop culture, as well as for introducing audiences to breakthrough artists. The American Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions.

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