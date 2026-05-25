Posted in: CBS, Current News, Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: AMAs, American Music Awards
2026 American Music Awards: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's AMAs!
Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and Paramount+, here's our preview/viewing guide for the 52nd American Music Awards (AMAs).
Article Summary
- 2026 American Music Awards air tonight at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and Paramount+, with Queen Latifah hosting live.
- Get the full AMAs viewing guide, including streaming options, CBS and Billboard red-carpet pre-shows, and social links.
- See who’s presenting, performing, and attending the American Music Awards, from Billy Idol and Karol G to BTS.
- Catch the biggest 2026 AMAs highlights, including special honors, top nominees, and key categories to watch tonight.
CBS and Paramount+ are wasting little time kicking off the summer season, with tonight's 52nd American Music Awards (AMAs) set to honor the most influential artists and songs of today – and let's not forget the unforgettable performances and once-in-a-lifetime moments. With Golden Globe, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress, producer, and musician Queen Latifah returning to host the AMAs after 30 years (yup, the last time was as a co-host in 1995), the big event will be coming to you live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas – and we have everything you need to know to check it out. We've got intel on when/where/how to watch/stream, two red-carpet pre-shows, who's on tap to present and perform, who's getting special recognition, who's been nominated in what categories, how to follow on social media, and much more
When/Where Can I Check Out the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs)? The main festivities kick off TONIGHT at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.). If you're looking for a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, check out Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and others for free trials.
Does the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) Have a Red-Carpet Pre-Show? If you're looking for a little pregame action, here's what you need to know:
- CBS: CBS's livestream will be hosted by Kalyna Astrinos and Grae Drake from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm PT/7:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET, and will be syndicated to select affiliates and digital platforms across the country (as well as stream on Paramount+).
- Billboard: Billboard's livestream will be hosted by Tetris Kelly and Chelley Bissainthe, and air on Billboard.com (embedded YouTube stream), YouTube, X, and Billboard TV (distributed on Amazon Fire and Samsung TV+).
How Do I Follow the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) on Social Media? With the hashtag #AMAs, you can check out the highlights from the big night in any number of social media ways – here's a look:
- Website: TheAMAs.com
- X: @AMAs
- Instagram: @AMAs
- TikTok: @AMAs
- Facebook: @AMAs
- Threads: @AMAs
- YouTube: @TheAMAs
Who's Attending the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs)? We've got a rundown of who's set to present, who's set to perform, and which nominees are expected to attend (at least, the names that were officially announced as of this afternoon:
Presenters: Alysa Liu, Anthony Ramos, EJAE, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, GloRilla, Hannah Berner, Hilary Duff, Jason Derulo, John Legend, Josh Groban, Leon Thomas, Lisa Rinna, Mariah the Scientist, Matt Rife, Megan Stalter & Paul W. Downs, Melanie Martinez, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul, Russell Dickerson, and more.
Performers: Billy Idol, Karol G, Hootie & the Blowfish, KATSEYE, Keith Urban, Maluma, The Pussycat Dolls + Busta Rhymes, Riley Green, SOMBR, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor, and Twenty One Pilots.
Nominees Attending: BTS, 4 Non Blondes (Christa Hillhouse, Linda Perry, Dawn Richardson, Roger Rocha), Bella Kay, Black Eyed Peas (Taboo, will.i.am & apl.de.ap), Breskii, David Guetta, Disco Lines, Fuerza Regida (Jesus Ortiz Paz, Moises Lopez, Jose Garcia, Samuel Jaimez, Khrystian Ramos), Goo Goo Dolls (John Rzeznik, Robby Takac), Leon Thomas, Lord Huron (Mark Barry), Monaleo, Natti Natasha, Sublime (Mikayla Daniel), Tinashe, Tito Double P, Tones and I, YKNIECE, and more.
Any Special Honors/Awards During the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs)? Here's a rundown of the special recognitions that are set to be bestowed and to whom:
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Rock legend and 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Billy Idol will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Idol is being recognized for his incomparable career and body of work, unparalleled contributions to music, and continued influence on generations of artists and fans. The punk icon will deliver a medley of some of his biggest hits, marking his first time on the AMAs stage since presenting in 2004 and his first AMAs performance ever.
- International Artist Award of Excellence: Groundbreaking global music superstar and AMAs winner Karol G will receive the International Artist Award of Excellence, in recognition of how her music and cultural influence have resonated worldwide, inspiring and impacting audiences.
- Veterans Voice Award: Legendary singer/songwriter Darius Rucker will receive the Veterans Voice Award presented by USAA's Honor Through Action, in honor of his commitment to using his platform to make meaningful, lasting change in the lives of those who served. Throughout his career, Rucker has consistently championed those who serve through his long-time support of military organizations and through his music.
2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) Categories/Nominees
Here's a rundown of this year's categories and nominees – but first, some highlights from this year's nomination class:
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Taylor Swift, the winningest artist in AMAs history, could add to her record-shattering 40 wins, having been nominated in eight categories including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (The Life of a Showgirl), Song of the Year ("The Fate of Ophelia"), Best Music Video ("The Fate of Ophelia"), Song of the Summer ("Elizabeth Taylor"), Best Female Pop Artist, Best Pop Song ("The Fate of Ophelia") and Best Pop Album (The Life of a Showgirl).
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Breakout stars Olivia Dean and SOMBR impressed as first-time nominees, earning seven nods each, and going up against each other in the New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Breakthrough Album of the Year categories.
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Other first-time nominees include Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, PinkPantheress, RAYE, Role Model, SIENNA SPIRO, Tate McRae, and more.
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Teyana Taylor's knockout year continues, proving she can do it all. After receiving multiple wins, nominations and accolades for her acting chops, she is a first-time American Music Award nominee this year for Best Female R&B Artist.
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Also crossing over from the big screen, The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X from "KPop Demon Hunters": EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, were nominated in three categories – Song of the Year, Best Vocal Performance and Best Pop Song – for their omnipresent hit "Golden" from the film "KPop Demon Hunters." This would mark their first American Music Award(s) if they take any of the three categories.
GENERAL CATEGORIES/NOMINEES
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Bruno Mars
BTS
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Alex Warren
Ella Langley
KATSEYE
Leon Thomas
Olivia Dean
SOMBR
Album of the Year
Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?
Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia
Justin Bieber – SWAG
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Morgan Wallen – I'm the Problem
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Playboi Carti – MUSIC
Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend
Tate McRae – So Close to What
Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl
Song of the Year
Alex Warren – "Ordinary"
Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"
The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – "Golden"
Kehlani – "Folded"
Leon Thomas – "MUTT"
Morgan Wallen – "I'm the Problem"
Olivia Dean – "Man I Need"
Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
SOMBR – "back to friends"
Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"
Collaboration of the Year
BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – "All the Way"
David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I – "Gone Gone Gone"
Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae – "What I Want"
PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – "Stateside"
Shaboozey, Jelly Roll – "Amen"
Social Song of the Year
Disco Lines, Tinashe – "No Broke Boys"
PinkPantheress – "Illegal"
Role Model – "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out"
Tyla – "CHANEL"
Zara Larsson – "Lush Life"
Best Music Video
KATSEYE – "Gnarly"
ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor – "Berghain"
Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"
Tyla – "CHANEL"
Best Soundtrack
F1 The Album
Hazbin Hotel: Season Two
KPop Demon Hunters
Wicked: For Good
Charli xcx – Wuthering Heights
Tour of the Year
Beyoncé – "Cowboy Carter Tour"
Kendrick Lamar, SZA – "Grand National Tour"
Lady Gaga – "The Mayhem Ball"
Oasis – "Oasis Live '25 Tour"
Shakira – "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour"
NEW – Breakout Tour
Benson Boone – "American Heart World Tour"
Kali Uchis – "The Sincerely, Tour"
The Marías – "Submarine Tour"
Megan Moroney – "Am I Okay? Tour"
Sleep Token – "Even in Arcadia Tour"
NEW – Breakthrough Album of the Year
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
SOMBR – I Barely Know Her
Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun
NEW – Best Throwback Song
4 Non Blondes – "What's Up"
Black Eyed Peas – "Rock That Body"
Goo Goo Dolls – "Iris"
NEW – Best Vocal Performance
Alex Warren – "Ordinary"
The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – "Golden"
Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"
RAYE – "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!"
SIENNA SPIRO – "Die on this Hill"
NEW – Song of the Summer
Alex Warren – "FEVER DREAM"
Bella Kay – "iloveitiloveitiloveit"
BTS – "SWIM"
Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"
Harry Styles – "American Girls"
Noah Kahan – "The Great Divide"
PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – "Stateside"
SOMBR – "Homewrecker"
Tame Impala, JENNIE – "Dracula"
Taylor Swift – "Elizabeth Taylor"
POP MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES
Best Male Pop Artist
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Best Female Pop Artist
Lady Gaga
Olivia Dean
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
NEW – Breakthrough Pop Artist
KATSEYE
SIENNA SPIRO
Zara Larsson
Best Pop Song
Alex Warren – "Ordinary"
The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – "Golden"
Olivia Dean – "Man I Need"
Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"
Best Pop Album
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend
Tate McRae – So Close to What
Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl
COUNTRY MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES
Best Male Country Artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Shaboozey
Best Female Country Artist
Ella Langley
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo or Group
Brooks & Dunn
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Treaty Oak Revival
Zac Brown Band
NEW – Breakthrough Country Artist
Sam Barber
Tucker Wetmore
Zach Top
Best Country Song
BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – "All the Way"
Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"
Morgan Wallen – "Just in Case"
Russell Dickerson – "Happen to Me"
Shaboozey – "Good News"
Best Country Album
BigXthaPlug – I Hope You're Happy
Megan Moroney – Cloud 9
Morgan Wallen – I'm the Problem
Sam Barber – Restless Mind
Tucker Wetmore – What Not To
HIP-HOP MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Don Toliver
Kendrick Lamar
Playboi Carti
Tyler, The Creator
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doechii
GloRilla
Sexyy Red
YKNIECE
NEW – Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
EsDeeKid
Monaleo
PLUTO
Best Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B – "ErrTime"
Drake – "NOKIA"
Gunna, Burna Boy – "wgft"
Playboi Carti, The Weeknd – "Rather Lie"
YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii – "Take Me Thru Dere"
Best Hip-Hop Album
Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?
Don Toliver – OCTANE
Gunna – The Last Wun
Playboi Carti – MUSIC
YoungBoy Never Broke Again – MASA
R&B MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES
Best Male R&B Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Daniel Caesar
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd
Best Female R&B Artist
Kehlani
Summer Walker
SZA
Teyana Taylor
Tyla
Breakthrough R&B Artist
Leon Thomas
Mariah the Scientist
Ravyn Lenae
Best R&B Song
Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"
Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller – "It Depends"
Kehlani – "Folded"
Leon Thomas – "MUTT"
Mariah the Scientist – "BURNING BLUE"
Best R&B Album
Bruno Mars – The Romantic
Justin Bieber – SWAG
Leon Thomas – MUTT
Mariah the Scientist – HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY
Summer Walker – Finally Over It
LATIN MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES
Best Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Best Female Latin Artist
Gloria Estefan
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Shakira
Best Latin Duo or Group
Clave Especial
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
NEW – Breakthrough Latin Artist
Beéle
Kapo
Netón Vega
Best Latin Song
Bad Bunny – "NUEVAYoL"
benny blanco, Selena Gomez, The Marías – "Ojos Tristes"
Fuerza Regida – "Marlboro Rojo"
Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – "ME JALO"
KAROL G – "LATINA FOREVA"
Best Latin Album
Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia
KAROL G – Tropicoqueta
Netón Vega – Mi Vida Mi Muerte
Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – DINASTÍA
ROSALÍA – Lux
ROCK MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES
Best Rock/Alternative Artist
Deftones
Linkin Park
The Marías
Sleep Token
Twenty One Pilots
NEW – Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist
Geese
Gigi Perez
SOMBR
Best Rock/Alternative Song
Noah Kahan – "The Great Divide"
Linkin Park – "Up From the Bottom"
SOMBR – "back to friends"
Sublime – "Ensenada"
Tame Impala – "Dracula"
Best Rock/Alternative Album
Sleep Token – Even in Arcadia
SOMBR – I Barely Know Her
Tame Impala – Deadbeat
Twenty One Pilots – Breach
Zach Bryan – With Heaven on Top
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES
Best Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Fred again..
ILLENIUM
John Summit
K-POP MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES
Best Male K-Pop Artist
ATEEZ
BTS
ENHYPEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Female K-Pop Artist
aespa
BLACKPINK
ILLIT
LE SSERAFIM
TWICE
AFROBEATS MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES
Best Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
MOLIY
Rema
Tyla
Wizkid
AMERICANA/FOLK MUSIC NOMINEES/CATEGORIES
NEW – Best Americana/Folk Artist
Lord Huron
The Lumineers
Mumford & Sons
Noah Kahan
Tyler Childers
Celebrating the year's most iconic music, the American Music Awards is the world's largest fan-voted awards show, honoring today's most influential artists and their passionate fanbases. Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the American Music Awards is known for delivering half a century's worth of iconic performances and enduring moments that have defined and shaped pop culture, as well as for introducing audiences to breakthrough artists. The American Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions.