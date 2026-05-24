Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys Post-Finale: Vought Looks to Distance Itself From Homelander

In The Boys universe, Vought issued a statement saying that it "disavows Homelander’s seditious actions in the strongest possible terms."

Article Summary The Boys fallout escalates as Vought confirms the Oval Office footage was real and denounces Homelander’s actions.

Vought says it disavows Homelander in the strongest terms, thanking the CIA as the company scrambles to recover.

The Boys finale aftermath saw Butcher and Ryan help stop Homelander before a brutal, very public final takedown.

Stan Edgar is back as Vought CEO, signaling a fast corporate reset as The Boys universe enters its post-Homelander era.

We've got another post-series finale update to share regarding how things are looking over in the universe of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys in its post-Homelander (Antony Starr) era. After everything that went down, Vought International went into public relations crisis mode in a very big way. First, it announced an internal investigation into Homelander's Easter broadcast meltdown. In addition, it officially (and quickly) upped Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) from "interim" to the company's new CEO – again. Now, we're getting a statement from Vought regarding its review of the footage: "Today, Vought can confirm that the footage from the Oval Office was real and not AI (which stands for artificial intelligence). Vought disavows Homelander's seditious actions in the strongest possible terms, and we're grateful to the heroic men and women of the CIA!"

As we saw near the end of "Blood and Bone," Butcher (Karl Urban) and Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) were able to overpower Homelander long enough for Kumiko (Karen Fukuhara) to blast all of them with her newly acquired Soldier Boy-like power. From there, it's a depowered Homelander getting the living shit beaten out of him by Butcher – all while the camera on his Easter broadcast continues to roll. We're talking about the ex-leader of The Seven offering to do some very "intimate" things to Butcher if he lets him live. Well, it doesn't work: Butcher pops the top of Homelander's head with a crowbar like he was popping the top off a can of soda.

We also learned that despite Vought International facing a whole lot of legal, political, and public relations hits from the fallout of Homelander's massively destructive meltdown, Edgar was brought back as Vought's interim CEO to help right its wrongs. Based on what we briefly heard during his press conference, Edgar was running with the "I was Homelander's prisoner" defense – and it appeared to be working. Heading into this weekend, we got to see some of Edgar's work in action, with the company releasing an official statement regarding the "thorough internal review" being conducted regarding Homelander's broadcast. "Vought is aware of the recent footage from Homelander's Easter broadcast and is conducting a thorough internal review," read the statement from Vought International. "We will share updates with our shareholders as more comes to light."

Well, it looks like Edgar must've pulled off some pretty impressive magic in a short period of time, because Vought announced over the weekend that the more things change, the more they stay the same. "Vought International is thrilled to welcome back Stan Edgar as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. It's a new dawn for Vought, one which Stan is well-positioned to lead us into. Great news shareholders, stock prices are through the roof and EBITDA margins are on the rise already!" read the statement from Vought International that was released.

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