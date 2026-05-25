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Creature Commandos Season 2 Set for 2027, After "Man of Tomorrow"

Based on James Gunn's response, it seems Creature Commandos Season 2 will debut during the second half of 2027, following "Man of Tomorrow."

Article Summary James Gunn’s Threads update points to Creature Commandos Season 2 arriving after Man of Tomorrow in late 2027.

That timeline suggests a second-half 2027 release for Creature Commandos, with a gap of up to three years if it returns in December 2027.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation will spotlight Creature Commandos at Annecy alongside other major DC animation titles.

Dean Lorey also revealed Season 2 opener “Starry Night,” while confirming Creature Commandos is moving ahead fast.

If you're a fan of Showrunner Dean Lorey's Creature Commandos, you've been on the receiving end of some really good news over the past few weeks. We learned that the hit animated series would be spotlighted by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation during a big panel session at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival (more on that below). In addition, Lorey was kind enough to tease and then post the title of the Season 2 opener: S02E01: "Starry Night." Now, we're getting a much better sense of when the second season of Creature Commandos, and… it's going to be a while.

Responding to an individual on Threads who asked what was planned for the DCU after the feature film Man of Tomorrow hits screens, DC Studios' James Gunn offered some clarity on the studio's release schedule. "Well Creature Commandos season 2 won't be long after. And more stuff as well shortly thereafter." Looking at our calendars, we see that Man of Tomorrow drops on July 9th, 2027. That means we're looking at Creature Commandos releasing in the second half of next year. If it's held until December 2027, that would mark three years between the first and second seasons.

Here's a look at the official overview that was released for the Annecy session we mentioned previously:

World's Finest Animation: DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation Showcase: The Super Heroes and Super-Villains of DC take center stage at Annecy as super friends, Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios preview their upcoming slate. Join Peter Safran (Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, DC Studios) and Sam Register (President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe) as they host a panel featuring producers Tom King, Rick Morales, Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Matt Beans for exclusive first looks and behind-the-scenes insights into highly anticipated series, including Mister Miracle, My Adventures with Green Lantern, Starfire!, Creature Commandos, Batman: Caped Crusader, and more. From bold new visions to iconic characters reimagined, get a front-row seat to the future of DC animation.

"I promised a "starry little surprise" so here you go, the title page of the first script. Creature Commandos season 2 is becoming something really special with the work of hugely talented creative folks who I'll spotlight over the next few weeks!", Lorey wrote as the caption to his April Instagram post, which included a look at the cover to the script for the season opener:

Creature Commandos Season 2 Team (If They Last That Long?)

Early in 2025, Lorey had a surprising update to offer regarding the second season – a good one! "Yeah. I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it," Lorey shared during an interview with The Direct. As for whether or not the team that we were introduced to at the end of the first season is the one that will get the spotlight (more on that below), Lorey cautiously added that the lineup we saw is "at least somewhat accurate" for the second season. "I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there's that, and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed-up GI Robot," he said.

The Bride (Indira Varma) learns from Economos (Steve Agee) that Waller (Viola Davis) wants The Bride to not only stick around but also lead a new team out of a converted area of Belle Reve. From there, The Bride gets to check out the new facility – and team: Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) are back, along with a seriously upgraded G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) – joined by the vampiric Nosferata, King Shark (Diedrich Bader), and the mummy-like Khalis. Here's a look at the lineup, with Gunn and Lorey discussing the roster with Rotten Tomatoes below:

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