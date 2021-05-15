The Rookie Season 3 Finale Preview; Nathan Fillion Teases High Stakes

The good news? ABC and Alexi Hawley's The Rookie will be back for a fourth season, with the network making it official on Friday. The not-so-good news? There's no way of knowing who will be around or how things will be left by the time the end credit roll on this Sunday's season finale "Threshold"- written by Hawley and directed by Lisa Demaine. As you're about to see in the following preview images (and more), Nolan (Nathan Fillion) finds a simple in-chase injury becoming more of a pain than he realized while also getting a chance to meet the newest addition to his neighborhood. Meanwhile, Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) begins work undercover while Lopez's (Alyssa Diaz) wedding gets some serious federal intervention. Now in case you think all of the storyline threads won't end up connecting, think again- but Fillion wants viewers to know that they should assume they know how the season is going to wrap up. "I don't think it's going to end the way people think it's going to end," Fillion said in an interview with ABC 7. "The stakes have been very high; the stakes are going to go up from there."

The Rookie Season 3, Episode 14 "Threshold": Officer Nolan mildly injures himself while chasing down a shoplifter and the local DA wants to charge the suspect with assault despite Nolan's wishes. Meanwhile, Lucy goes undercover, Lopez' wedding venue is seized by the FBI and Nolan meets his new neighbor.

Now here's a look at the official promo for the season finale, followed by a preview that finds Lucy undercover and already getting in deep with some not-so-friendly folks:

"We've been watching you…" Lucy is in deep on #TheRookieFinale, Sunday at 10|9c. pic.twitter.com/AQo6g3bI7p — The Rookie (@therookie) May 13, 2021

Guest starring is Camille Guat as Sandra "La Fiera" De La Cruz, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, Jane Daly as Patrice Evers, Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan, Nik Sanchez as Silas March, Jason Canela as Cesar Madrigal, and Britni Camacho as Reyna.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.