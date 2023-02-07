The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 16 "Exposed" Overview": Militias, Ebola & More Here's a look at the overview for what reads like a very tense episode of ABC's The Rookie, with S05E16 "Exposed" hitting on February 21st.

Even though there's still a week to go until Valentine's Day, ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie is offering us an early "valentine" in the form of an update to our rundown of what's still to come this season. Last week, we brought you the overview for S05E15 "The Con," which saw Nolan (Fillion) & Bailey (Jenna Dewan) dealing with the fallout from Nolan's personal loss and Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) devising a plan that could free her from Elijah Stone (Brandon Jay McLaren) in what reads like a "Feds" crossover. Now, we have a look at what's to come with S05E16 "Exposed," which finds our heroes taking on a militia and… ebola?!

The Rookie S05E15 "The Con" & S05E16 "Exposed" Preview

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15 "The Con": With help from the FBI, Detective Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) puts everything on the line to help Elijah Stone (Brandon Jay McLaren) take down a gang leader in exchange for her safety. Meanwhile, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) must deal with the secrets and shady dealings his late mother left behind.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 16 "Exposed": The team must stop a militia from detonating a highly combustible truck in their possession. Meanwhile, Officers Nolan (Fillion), Thorson (Tru Valentino), Juarez (Lisseth Chavez), and Detective Harper (Mekia Cox) search for three men who may have been exposed to Ebola and detain them for quarantine.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune and Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen. Alexi Hawley is a writer and executive producer. Fillion, Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.