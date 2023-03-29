The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 20 Trailer: Bounty Hunters, Ex-Wives & More With a new episode hitting on April 18th, here's what's ahead with an episode trailer for ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie S05E20.

Okay, let's address the bad news right up front. After this week, ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie is going on a three-week break to recharge the batteries, touch base with friends & family, and maybe even pick up a hobby or two. But when it does return (on April 18th), we already know that we have two storylines that we're looking forward to – courtesy of the trailer for S05E20. In it, we see that Tim (Eric Winter) is getting a visit from his ex, Isabel (Mircea Monroe). Nothing potentially awkward there for Lucy (Melissa O'Neil)… right? As if that isn't enough of a storyline for its own spotlight, we also have the return of Flula Borg's (The Suicide Squad) "bounty hunter extraordinaire" Skip Tracer Randy." Now, if that's not a show of confidence that guarantees that things won't get messed up then I don't know what is. That said? Randy doesn't do himself a lot of good when he ends up at the wrong place at the wrong time – twice.

Here's a look at what's ahead when ABC's The Rookie returns on April 18th from a three-week break, as the long-running series inches closer to its May 2nd season finale:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.