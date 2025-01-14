Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: chenford, The Rookie, wopez

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 2: "The Watcher" Clip: Lucy & Tim Offer Advice

Tim and Lucy offer some advice in a clip from ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S07E02: "The Watcher."

With only hours to go until ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie S07E02: "The Watcher" hits our screens, we have a sneak preview to pass along that went live on the show's social media accounts this afternoon. In the clip below, Tim (Winter) and Lucy (O'Neil) have some very different viewpoints and perspectives on Plain Clothes Day to pass along to John (Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez).

Here's a look at the sneak peek that was released on social media earlier today, followed by a look at what we know so far about this week's episodes as well as the following two episodes:

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 2-4 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 2: "The Watcher" – The team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) instincts are tested, and Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) discover secrets about the two new rookies (Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher).

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 3: "Out of Pocket" – Ahead of Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) return home, John (Nathan Fillion) looks for clues to locate Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee). Then, Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) swap rookies (Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher); a friendly face resurfaces at the station, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) feels unsettled over Angela (Alyssa Diaz).

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4: "Darkness Falling" – Following his stint at the LAPD, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) returns to the district attorney's office, where his past connects him to the team's investigation. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) and John (Nathan Fillion) have conflicting feelings over safety, while Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) grows suspicious of Seth (Patrick Keleher).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

