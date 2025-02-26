Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 9: "The Kiss" Trailer; New "Wildfire" Images

Along with the episode trailer for ABC's The Rookie S07E09: "The Kiss" (set for March 11th), check out new images from this week's episode.

Article Summary ABC's The Rookie S07E09: "The Kiss" trailer reveals a deadly twist and intense action.

New "Wildfire" episode images spotlight the thrilling aftermath in vivid detail.

Lisseth Chavez's character Celina tackles her first case with Jenna Dewan's Bailey on "The Kiss."

Catch Nathan Fillion and the cast navigating high-stakes drama and gripping plot turns this season on ABC's hit drama - now in its seventh season.

After last night's intense episode of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie, the hit series is taking a break next week but will be back on March 11th with S07E09: "The Kiss" (which has a much deadlier meaning behind it now). Along with the overview that we shared earlier this week, we have the official episode trailer to pass along. But first, we have an image gallery to share that was released after the end credits rolled on S07E08: "Wildfire" – here's a look (and then check out what's ahead with "The Kiss" following that):

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 9: "The Kiss" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 9: "The Kiss" – The team mobilizes to locate a suspect after a deadly series of events affects one of their own. Meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) takes on her first case with Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) help.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

