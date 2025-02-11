Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: bailan, chenford, The Rookie, wopez

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 8: "Wildfire" Official Overview Released

Check out the overview for ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S07E08: "Wildfire," set for Feb. 25th.

Though we have our preview guide for tonight's episode hitting in a few hours, we thought that you wouldn't want us to wait to get you the overview for ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie Season 7 Episode 8: "Wildfire," which has been added to our Season 7 rundown below (along with "The Gala" and "The Mickey"). Set to hit screens on Feb. 25th, it looks like Nyla's (Mekia Cox) suspicions surrounding Liam Glasser (Seth Gabel) are only growing – and that's not all (but we won't spoil things before you check it out).

The Rookie Season 7: "The Gala," "The Mickey" & "Wildfire" Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 6: "The Gala" – It's Valentine's Day, and Lieutenant Grey (Richard T. Jones) gives Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) an unromantic assignment while John (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) track down a missing girl. Later, the team sharpens up for a charity gala where multiple relationships come to a head.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 7: "The Mickey" – On Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) last day as a rookie, John (Nathan Fillion) gives her one final test. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) makes a new friend, and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) places her faith in Seth (Patrick Keleher) for an undercover assignment.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 8: "Wildfire" – Nyla (Mekia Cox) remains suspicious of Liam Glasser (Seth Gabel) as a wildfire erupts, causing chaos in the city. Meanwhile, James (Arjay Smith) tries to help a friend, and Seth (Patrick Keleher) makes a costly mistake, putting two of their own in danger.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!