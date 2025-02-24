Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 8: "Wildfire" Preview Images Released

Here's the official image gallery for ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 8: "Wildfire."

Earlier today, we passed along the official overview for ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie Season 7 Episode 9: "The Kiss" – with the big headline being that after this week, the series takes a week off before returning on March 11th – with Celina (Lisseth Chavez) getting some help from Bailey (Jenna Dewan) on her first case. Now, we have a look at the image gallery for tomorrow night's episode, S07E08: "Wildfire," to share with you – all of which is waiting for you below:

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 8: "Wildfire" & Ep. 9: "The Kiss" Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 8: "Wildfire" – Nyla (Mekia Cox) remains suspicious of Liam Glasser (Seth Gabel) as a wildfire erupts, causing chaos in the city. Meanwhile, James (Arjay Smith) tries to help a friend, and Seth (Patrick Keleher) makes a costly mistake, putting two of their own in danger.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 9: "The Kiss" – The team mobilizes to locate a suspect after a deadly series of events affects one of their own. Meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) takes on her first case with Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) help.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

