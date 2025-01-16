Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: ABC, hulu, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Return Episode Hits 9M+ Viewers After 7 Days

ABC should like the numbers for the return of Showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie.

ABC sees success on Tuesday nights, boosted by streaming on Hulu, making The Rookie one of its standout performer.

Episodes 3 and 4 tease plot twists involving new rookies, safety tensions, and district attorney challenges.

Check out our look ahead at what's to come with the next two episodes.

Normally, our updates regarding ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie have to do with what's to come this season. But for this go-around, we thought you might want to know how S07E01: "The Shot" did viewership-wise after seven days. First things first, ABC is doing pretty damn well on Tuesday nights – and even better when the Hulu factor comes into play. Deadline Hollywood offered an exclusive breakdown of how High Potential and Will Trent performed- and in terms of The Rookie? The Season 7 return episode had a live + same-day viewing number of 3.4 million – with that number jumping to 9.16 million after live + seven days. Though that's a lower figure than what last season's return episode scored, DH's report adds that "the series seems to be performing better than ever among adults 18-49."

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 3 & 4 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 3: "Out of Pocket" – Ahead of Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) return home, John (Nathan Fillion) looks for clues to locate Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee). Then, Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) swap rookies (Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher); a friendly face resurfaces at the station, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) feels unsettled over Angela (Alyssa Diaz).

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4: "Darkness Falling" – Following his stint at the LAPD, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) returns to the district attorney's office, where his past connects him to the team's investigation. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) and John (Nathan Fillion) have conflicting feelings over safety, while Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) grows suspicious of Seth (Patrick Keleher).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

