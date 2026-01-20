Posted in: ABC, Current News, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8: Check Out Our S08E03: "The Red Place" Preview

Here's our updated look at what's ahead with tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, S08E03: "The Red Place."

Article Summary The Rookie S08E03: "The Red Place" airs tonight, featuring a tense reunion between Miles and Seth.

Nolan makes a low-profile arrest, while Lucy and Celina race to save a kidnapping victim.

Harper and Lopez work together to outsmart a killer as major twists unfold in the episode.

Preview for S08E04: "Cut and Run" teases Nolan and Bailey's dramatic pursuit of a public murderer.

Welcome back to our Tuesday night "pregame" preview for ABC's primetime lineup – though this will be the last one for ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie. With the hit series moving to Monday nights beginning January 26th, we will be shifting our previews along with it. With that in mind, we have an updated preview for S08E03: "The Red Place," and we have a feeling that the reunion between Miles (Deric Augustine) and Seth (Patrick Keleher) might just be the headline-grabber by the time the final credits roll. Along with an official overview, image gallery, promo trailer, and more for tonight's episode, we also have a look ahead to next Monday night's episode with an overview for S08E04: "Cut and Run."

The Rookie S08E03: "The Red Place" & S08E04 "Cut and Run" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 3: "The Red Place" – Nolan makes a quiet arrest, and Lucy and Celina race to rescue a kidnapping victim. Meanwhile, Harper and Lopez help outsmart a killer, and Miles visits a familiar face.

Reunion ✅ Breakfast burrito ✅ Amends ❓

Find out what happens on an all-new episode of #TheRookie, tomorrow at 10/9c on ABC! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/8Zn7n0w3ln — The Rookie (@therookie) January 19, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 4: "Cut and Run" – While out in the city, Nolan and Bailey witness a murder in public and immediately spring into action in the hopes of finding the person responsible. Meanwhile, Angela and Wesley have a big life decision that may affect their future.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!