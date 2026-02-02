Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8 Ep. 5 "The Network" Preview: Guess Who's Back?

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's The Rookie, S08E05: "The Network," and our look ahead to S08E06: "Burn 4 Love."

Lieutenant Grey and an FBI task force join forces with an old colleague to expose major criminal activity.

Nolan, Miles, Lucy, and Celina respond to a mysterious officer-involved shooting as tensions rise.

Upcoming episode S08E06 teases a Valentine’s Day case with a fiery arsonist and a possible curse on Miles.

Tonight, a very familiar face returns to ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie. S08E05: "The Network" sees Tru Valentino returning as Aaron Thorsen to help the squad take on a criminal network. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and promo trailer, we also have some behind-the-scenes looks at Valentino's return. In addition, we have the official overview of the show's Valentine's Day episode: S08E06: "Burn 4 Love" (hitting on February 9th). While the team hunts an arsonist, Miles (Deric Augustine) confronts the possibility that he might be… cursed? If that's the case, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) is determined to break it.

The Rookie S08E05 "The Network" & S08E06: "Burn 4 Love" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 5: "The Network" – Lieutenant Grey and the FBI task force enlist the help of an old colleague to uncover a criminal network, while Nolan, Miles, Lucy, and Celina respond to a mysterious officer-involved shooting.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 6: "Burn 4 Love" – It's Valentine's Day, and the team is on the hunt for someone who is setting more than hearts on fire. Meanwhile, Celina thinks Miles' recent string of bad luck is the result of a curse, and she's determined to break it.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

