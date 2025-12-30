Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8 Offers 5 Key Season 7 Moments to Keep in Mind

Take a look at five key Season 7 moments you should be keeping in mind as you head into ABC and Alexi Hawley's The Rookie Season 8.

Article Summary Season 7 of The Rookie had major turning points and surprises, setting the stage for an action-packed Season 8.

Key moments include Jason Wyler's storyline and a beloved rookie's big promotion within the LAPD.

Season 8 kicks off with global stakes as the team collaborates with the FBI and Interpol in Prague.

Upcoming episodes will see the LAPD join forces with the Secret Service for a high-stakes presidential visit.

With only a week to go until the eighth season of ABC and Alexi Hawley's Melissa O'Neil, Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, and Richard T. Jones-starring The Rookie gets underway, the fine folks over at the hit series are giving fans a quick refresher on what went down last season. First and foremost, since there's enough time, you should head on over to Hulu to binge Season 7 to get yourselves up to speed. But if you need a "cheat sheet" that offeris the big headline-grabbing moments from the seventh season, then you will definitely want to check out what's waiting for you below.

From Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee) to a certain popular rookie getting a hard-earned promotion, here's a look at "'The Rookie': 5 Things to Know From Last Season," followed by what we know about the first two episodes of Season 8 so far:

The Rookie S08E01: "Czech Mate" & S08E02: "Fast Andy" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 1: "Czech Mate" – The LAPD, FBI, and Interpol work with Monica Stevens in Prague to target high-value terrorists operating within and outside the United States.

There's nothing like a day on the job. #TheRookie returns Tuesday, January 6 on ABC and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/t1CSgdBfSp — The Rookie (@therookie) December 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy" – When the president visits Los Angeles, the LAPD teams up with the Secret Service to ensure his safety and assess any major threats on their watch list. Meanwhile, Miles's instincts are tested, and Tim takes on a new role.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!