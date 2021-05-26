The Sandman Casts Death, Johanna Constantine & More As 12 Join Series

To help kick off what we all hope is the start of a much better year than the last, fans of The Sandman learned the impressive cast set to join comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) Netflix adaptation. Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter) as Dream, Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong (The Witches) as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as The Corinthian, Charles Dance (The Crown) as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as Abel, and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Unforgotten) as Cain were welcomed to the Gaiman, Heinberg, and Goyer-written series (with Heinberg serving as showrunner). On Wednesday, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt were also added to the cast in some excellent casting choices- check them out below (all images Netflix):

Howell-Bapstte will play is Death, Dream's wiser, nice and much more sensible sister.

Park will take on is Desire, Dream's sibling, and desire personified. Desire is also trouble for Dream

Preston will portray Despair, Dream's sister, and the twin of Desire. She is the moment when all hope is gone, the bleakest of the Endless

Coleman is Johanna Constantine, haunted exorcist and Occult Adventuress for Hire. Johanna is also John Constantine's great-great-great grandmother.

Walsh will appear as is Young Ethel Cripps, a betrayed and determined young woman seeking to survive.

Richardson takes on Ethel Cripps, Master thief and woman of a thousand identities.

Thewlis is John Dee, Ethel's son. Dangerous, insane and on a quest for truth. He was driven mad, long ago. Now he's out and on a quest for Truth that may destroy the world.

Ra will play Rose Walker, a young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother. She discovers a connection to Dream that neither of them can escape.

Fry is Gilbert, Debonair protector of Rose Walker.

Jammal is Lyta Hall, Rose's best friend, travel companion and a young widow mourning her husband Hector. Rose doesn't know that Hector has started showing up in Lyta's dreams, though. Or that strange things are happening.

Young will take on Unity Kincaide, Heiress and Rose's mysterious benefactor. She has spent a century asleep. Now she's awake, having missed out on her life.

Oswalt will voice Matthew The Raven, Dream's trusted emissary. A Raven.

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence. Now here's a closer look at the first members of the cast set to bring Gaiman's universe to life- beginning with Tom Sturridge as Dream, Lord of the Dreaming:

The Sandman announcement key art. (Image: Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Ruler of Hell:

The Sandman announcement key art. (Image: Netflix)

Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream's realm:

The Sandman announcement key art. (Image: Netflix)

Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store:

The Sandman announcement key art. (Image: Netflix)

Charles Dance is Roderick Burgess, Charlatan, blackmailer, and magician:

The Sandman announcement key art. (Image: Netflix)

Asim Chaudhry is Abel and Sanjeev Bhaskar is Cain, the first victim and the first predator, residents, and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm:

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there," said Gaiman in a statement coinciding with the initial casting news. "This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

