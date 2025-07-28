Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Sandman

The Sandman: "Death: The High Cost of Living" Sneak Peek Released

Netflix released a sneak peek at Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Colin Morgan-starring The Sandman bonus episode, "Death: The High Cost of Living."

Article Summary Netflix drops a sneak peek for The Sandman's bonus episode "Death: The High Cost of Living"

Kirby Howell-Baptiste returns as Death, joined by Colin Morgan as Sexton Furnival in this adaptation

The special adapts the 1993 spinoff comic exploring Death's day as a mortal

Showrunner Allan Heinberg discusses series future, spinoff ties, and controversy impact

Though the Dreaming has passed from Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) to Daniel (Jacob Anderson), Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman still has one more story to tell. This Thursday, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death) is joined by Colin Morgan (Sexton Furnival) for a bonus episode adapting one of the most beloved spinoffs from the "Sandman" universe: "Death: The High Cost of Living." Initially published in 1993, the three-issue comic book limited series (written by Gaiman and with art by Chris Bachalo and Mark Buckingham) spotlights Death as she takes human form, something she's done once a century to help her remain grounded and in touch with humanity. Now, we're getting a sneak peek as Death forgets that for this one day, she can actually reach out and touch someone – literally.

Here's a look at the clip from "Death: The High Cost of Living," with the special bonus episode arriving this Thursday, July 31st:

The Sandman: Heinberg on Season 3, "Dead Boy Detectives," Backlash

Over the course of two series finale interviews, Heinberg had some interesting insights about what could've been with the series (yes, he had some Season 3 thoughts), why the spinoff series Dead Boy Detectives wasn't incorporated into the final season, and if the allegations against Gaiman impacted how he looks back on the series production.

Heinberg on If He Would Return to Expand "The Sandman" Universe: "I am leaving this job reluctantly. I've never had a job where every episode is like a little movie, and you get to write about the most important things in a human life — and not just a human life, but gods' lives. No comic book property I've ever encountered goes as deep or as wide as Sandman. It's not an inexpensive show to make. And if we had a viewership that really demanded it and it made financial sense for Netflix, I could happily go on writing Sandman forever because you can write about anything. You can tell any kind of story in any genre, and you can do it intelligently, elegantly and passionately. It has been literally a dream job for me, but it was a blessing to be able to bring Dream's story to a close and then hint at what the future could be if the numbers were there."

"Dead Boy Detectives" Was Never in "The Sandman" Season 2 Plans: "No. Dead Boys was a show that was developed and shot independently, and then it became part of Netflix. When Netflix took it [from HBO Max], they wanted to make it more integral to the Sandman world, and we did what we could. But because we had already broken our season without any of those characters, it didn't really make sense to bring them in. So if we had time to write to it, I'm sure we could have done that. But the way that it all timed out made it very, very difficult to bring in the Dead Boys in a meaningful way that worked."

Have the Allegations Against Neil Gaiman Changed How Heinberg Reflects on the Series? "It hasn't changed the show for me, or the experience of the show. I would love for as many people to watch this show as possible. I would love for there to be no impediment of any kind to people having access to this show or wanting to experience this show because of all the beautiful work that went into it by hundreds of people who have loved this property for decades since it came out. So any impediment to it getting a wider viewership, or having the experience of watching it be skewed by allegations that are merely allegations — that is sad and unfortunate, but also beyond my control. We just tried to make as beautiful and as moving and as human a show as we possibly could, and I hope that the interest in the show will outlive whatever impact the allegations are having on the viewing public."

Jacob Anderson Was Cast as Daniel/Dream with an Eye on Season 3: During his interview, Heinberg noted that one reason Jacob Anderson (AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, HBO's Game of Thrones) was selected to be Daniel, the new Dream, was the hope that another season could happen. "I also will be honest with you and say I was hoping that– not hoping, but if the numbers were big enough, I was like, 'Well, I certainly want to cast an actor with whom I would want to make Season 3 in that role. So he has to be a star. He has to be somebody that the audience is going to want to follow if we were to have a Season 3."

Also returning for the second season of The Sandman are Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Vanesu Samunyai, and Razane Jammal. Joining them this season are Freddie Fox as Loki, Clive Russell as Odin, Laurence O'Fuarain as Thor, Ann Skelly as Nuala, Douglas Booth as Cluracan, Jack Gleeson as Puck, Indya Moore as Wanda, Steve Coogan as the voice of Barnabas, Adrian Lester as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal – joining The Endless cast that includes the returning Kirby as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair.

Over the course of the past year, Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture have reported allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual.

