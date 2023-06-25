Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: neil gaiman, netflix, preview, Waxwork Records

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman's Hands-On Approach to Vinyl Soundtrack

The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman stopped by Waxwork Records to press his first vinyl record and preview the upcoming soundtrack.

Okay, Morpheus fans. We've got two things you need to know about the upcoming original soundtrack for Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg & David S. Goyer's live-action Netflix adaptation of The Sandman. First, Waxwork Records will be releasing a double-vinyl printing of the streaming series' soundtrack. But even cooler? You'll find the second thing you need to know in the video below, as Gaiman pays a visit to press a vinyl record for the very first time – and tease how the artwork & records are going to look. Here's a look at two quick screencaps, but the video is definitely worth checking out.

Here's a look at Gaiman taking a hands-on approach to the upcoming "The Sandman" Original Series Soundtrack – and make sure to keep checking out Waxwork Records for news on when it becomes available:

We had an incredible visit from @neilhimself at Waxwork Records where he pressed a vinyl record for the first time! And what better record than the upcoming double album of THE SANDMAN Original Series Soundtrack! Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/K64isFG1VD — Waxwork Records (@waxworkrecords) June 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Sandman: Will There Be "Seasons" or "Volumes" Moving Forward?

Back at the beginning of this year, Peter Friedlander, Netflix's head of UCAN scripted TV, offered some insight on what went into the streaming service greenlighting a second season. "We wanted to spend the time to get creatively aligned around what would be the next, best experience with 'The Sandman. And because of that, we wanted to spend the time with Allan [Heinberg] and Neil [Gaiman] and really talk through and be thoughtful about what the approach should be… because Season 1 is also very thoughtful and intentional," Friedlander explained during an interview with Variety. "So that was really what took the extra time, is to get our ducks in a row." But then things got interesting when the topic of why the second season isn't actually being called "Season 2"…

Though not willing to directly answer that question, Friedlander did have a very interesting response when the theory was offered that the series will be handled in "volumes" or in groupings that are more in line with how the storylines run in the comics. "There are decisions that haven't been made, but we are considering batching approaches. Everything's on the table when it comes to 'Sandman.' It's an innovative show." So could that include "bonus episodes" as we had with "A Dream of a Thousand Cats/ Calliope"? "The Sandman always follows his own path. I do really believe that. The show, I think, was so popular because it was such a discovery and it was such an invention. That's what we're trying to honor as we continue to tell this story, and it shouldn't follow any path other than its own," Friedlander teased, not exactly pushing back on the theory proposed. "And I genuinely believe that, and I want to help tell the story in that way with Neil and Allan and protect the storytelling so it's the best experience it can be. And so part of that is also just keeping it secret till we know more!"

