The Sandman S01 Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD Details Released

On September 18th, The Sandman: The Complete First Season comes to Digital, with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD sets arriving on November 28th.

While we wait for the AMPTP to get its act together and finalize new deals with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, productions on a ton of television and film projects have ground to a halt for the foreseeable future. And that includes work on the eagerly-awaited second season of EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's The Sandman. But at least we have some good news to share for those of you looking to own a digital or physical copy of the first season (a much more precious commodity these days, considering how some shows have been "disappearing" over the past year or so). On September 18th, The Sandman: The Complete First Season comes to Digital (Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more) – with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD sets arriving on November 28th. Along with all 11 episodes (yes, including "Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope"), the set also comes with special features ("The Sandman: Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek," "The World of The Endless").

The Sandman: Will There Be "Seasons" or "Volumes" Moving Forward?

Back at the beginning of this year, Peter Friedlander, Netflix's head of UCAN scripted TV, offered some insight on what went into the streaming service greenlighting a second season. "We wanted to spend the time to get creatively aligned around what would be the next, best experience with 'The Sandman. And because of that, we wanted to spend the time with Allan [Heinberg] and Neil [Gaiman] and really talk through and be thoughtful about what the approach should be… because Season 1 is also very thoughtful and intentional," Friedlander explained during an interview with Variety. "So that was really what took the extra time, is to get our ducks in a row." But then things got interesting when the topic of why the second season isn't actually being called "Season 2"…

Though not willing to directly answer that question, Friedlander did have a very interesting response when the theory was offered that the series will be handled in "volumes" or in groupings that are more in line with how the storylines run in the comics. "There are decisions that haven't been made, but we are considering batching approaches. Everything's on the table when it comes to 'Sandman.' It's an innovative show." So could that include "bonus episodes" as we had with "A Dream of a Thousand Cats/ Calliope"? "The Sandman always follows his own path. I do really believe that. The show, I think, was so popular because it was such a discovery and it was such an invention. That's what we're trying to honor as we continue to tell this story, and it shouldn't follow any path other than its own," Friedlander teased, not exactly pushing back on the theory proposed. "And I genuinely believe that, and I want to help tell the story in that way with Neil and Allan and protect the storytelling so it's the best experience it can be. And so part of that is also just keeping it secret till we know more!"

Here's a look at the suggested retail price (SRP) for the four The Sandman: The Complete First Season options: Digital UHD $24.99 SRP (US & Canada); 4K Ultra HD $44.98 SRP US ($54.99 SRP Canada); Blu-ray $29.98 SRP US ($39.99 SRP Canada); DVD $24.98 SRP US ($29.98 SRP Canada).

