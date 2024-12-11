Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: disney plus, the simpsons

The Simpsons Exclusive Special Set for Holiday Anniversary (TRAILER)

Disney+'s The Simpsons Holiday Special "O C’mon All Ye Faithful" arrives Dec. 17th, the 35th anniversary of the original Christmas special.

On December 17, 1989, the first original Christmas Special aired – and on December 17, 2024, Matt Groening's The Simpsons will be making another holiday first. Earlier today, Disney+ released an official trailer and key art poster for the all-new holiday special "O C'mon All Ye Faithful," with Derren Brown guest starring in the special double-episode and musical performances from Patti LaBelle and Pentatonix. But along with the 35th-anniversary vibe and the lineup of guest stars, we would be remiss if we didn't spotlight what makes this holiday special uniquely different from the previous ones. Much like we saw with Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy Halloween and Christmas specials for Hulu, this latest The Simpsons holiday treat will be exclusively on Disney+. Okay, enough with all of that! Let's get to the important matter at hand. What's it all about? Here's a hint: Homer gets hypnotized into believing he's Santa Claus. From there, we will leave it to you to check out the official trailer above and the official description of the special below…

Famed British mentalist, Derren Brown, comes to Springfield and uses psychological tricks and showmanship to raise the town's Christmas spirit. When Homer gets hypnotized and mistakenly believes he is Santa Claus, it sets off a cheery chain-reaction and causes everyone to question what they believe and to explore the meaning of "miracle." Featuring musical performances by Patti LaBelle and Pentatonix, this special double episode marks the 35th anniversary of the original Christmas special from "The Simpsons" ("Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire") and airs exclusively on Disney+ starting December 17th.

Produced by Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation, The Simpsons was created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening, James L. Brooks, and Sam Simon. Brooks, Groening, Matt Selman, and Al Jean are executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

