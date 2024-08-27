Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: kate winslet, the spot

The Spot: Kate Winslet Set for Hulu Series as a Doctor in Trouble

The Spot is a new psychological drama from Hulu starring Kate Winslet as a surgeon in trouble who is wracked with guilt after an accident.

The Spot is a new psychological drama series starring Kate Winslet from Hulu with writer Ed Solomon, 2oth Television, and A24. You might remember Solomon as the screenwriter behind Men in Black. Alas, The Spot probably won't involve UFOs or aliens. The setting is a bit more grounded: When a successful surgeon (Winslet) and her schoolteacher husband begin to suspect that she may be responsible for a child's hit-and-run death, their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal. And she won't have one of those flashy things from Men in Black to wipe her memory, which is a bummer.

Solomon serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner of The Spot. Winslet will executive produce in addition to starring under her Juggle Productions banner. A24 is the lead studio in co-production with 20th Television. Winslet has been enjoying a career surge in recent years in edgy and uncompromising roles such as the tormented policewoman in HBO's acclaimed Mare of Easttown and as the self-deluded, paranoid, and narcissistic dictator of a fictional Eastern European country in HBO's The Regime. You might think many actresses decide later in their careers that they have less to lose when they play characters who are massively flawed and not always sympathetic, but Kate Winslet's entire career has been in playing flawed women to great acclaim. Her first television role was in Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies' first TV series, Dark Season, as a rebellious teenager who helped her school friend thwart an alien threat that was going to mind control the world using computers. Her first film role was in Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures, where she played a teenager who commits murder in a fit of romantic delusion. Winslet has never played a run-of-the-mill character ever, and The Spot is another chance for her to go full angsty.

