The Studio: Bryan Cranston's Emmy Win First for Comedic Performance

Bryan Cranston's Emmy win for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Apple TV+'s The Studio is his first for a comedic performance.

It was a big win for both EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series The Studio and Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad, Malcolm in the Middle) during the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys. Cranston took home the hardware for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Continental Studios exec Griffin Mill, with S01E09: "CinemaCon" being the submitted episode that got him the win. Cranston took home the win in a category that included four more famous faces from the series (Martin Scorsese, Dave Franco, Anthony Mackie, and Ron Howard) and Jon Bernthal from Hulu's The Bear.

Interestingly enough, this is Cranston's first Emmy Award acting win for comedy. Previously, he took home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series hardware for his work as Walter White in Breaking Bad, winning in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2014. On the comedy side, Cranston was nominated three times for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in Malcom in the Middle. In addition, he was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Here's a look back at the announcement teaser from May, confirming that the hit Apple TV+ series would be back for a second round of hard-hitting laughs and razor-sharp satire:

Along with Rogen, the cast for the streaming series' first season includes Catherine O'Hara (HBO's The Last of Us), Kathryn Hahn (Disney+'s Agatha All Along), Ike Barinholtz (HBO's White House Plumbers), and Chase Sui Wonders (Peacock's Bupkis) – with Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Dewayne Perkins set as major recurring guest stars. From Ice Cube and Adam Scott to Zack Snyder, Antony Starr, and Ziwe, here's a rundown of guest stars who appeared:

In Apple TV+'s The Studio, Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Stemming from Lionsgate Television, Apple TV+'s The Studio was created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, alongside Rogen, Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures' James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

